Watch: WarnerMedia's ad sales chief on the streaming wars
JP Colaco discusses HBO Max's ad-supported tier and outlook on the upfronts
In this live episode of Ad Age Remotely, Jeanine Poggi will be joined by JP Colaco, head of ad sales for WarnerMedia.
Colaco, who joined WarnerMedia in October, is preparing for the launch of the ad-supported version of HBO Max, and his first upfront leading the media giant's ad sales efforts. He joins Remotely to discuss the state of TV and video marketplace, outlook on the spring ad haggle, and plans for advertising on its streaming platform.