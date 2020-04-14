Video
What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely
DPAA CEO Barry Frey joins Ad Age in today’s episode to discuss how the digital out-of-home industry is navigating COVID-19
Welcome to Ad Age Remotely, a video digest of today's news.
Today we speak with Barry Frey, CEO of the DPPA, the organization for the digital out-of-home industry.
In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Frey about how OOH is operating at a time when everyone is staying home.
While OOH ad revenue is certainly taking a hit right now, Frey expects most ad dollars to shift later in the year once people get back outside. The pandemic, he says, will also lead to some innovation in content and a stronger desire for out of home to serve news and entertainment to consumers.