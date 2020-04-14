Video

What out-of-home advertising might look like post-pandemic: Ad Age Remotely

DPAA CEO Barry Frey joins Ad Age in today’s episode to discuss how the digital out-of-home industry is navigating COVID-19
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on April 14, 2020.

Today we speak with Barry Frey, CEO of the DPPA, the organization for the digital out-of-home industry. 

In this episode, Ad Age senior editor Jeanine Poggi talks to Frey about how OOH is operating at a time when everyone is staying home. 

While OOH ad revenue is certainly taking a hit right now, Frey expects most ad dollars to shift later in the year once people get back outside. The pandemic, he says, will also lead to some innovation in content and a stronger desire for out of home to serve news and entertainment to consumers.

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

