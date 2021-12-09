10 shows we binge-watched in 2021

Much has been made about the so-called “streaming wars” and the decline of linear TV in the ad industry this year, but often overlooked in those conversations are the engrossing shows and films that drive viewers to spend hours binge-watching on their platform of choice.
As 2021 draws to a close, Ad Age compiled a list—thanks, in part, to our own staff chiming in—of the 10 most popular titles the world binge-watched this year, including the one stalwart program that’s appearing on this list for the second consecutive year.