Year in Review

The top gaming partnerships of 2021

Gaming and esports got a popularity boost from the pandemic—and brands were right behind
By Erika Wheless. Published on December 22, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Year In Review 2021
20211206_nikelandRoblox_3x2
Credit: Roblox

Gaming has quickly become one of the most popular new advertising channels.

To fight off pandemic lockdown boredom, many Americans turned to video games. Sports channels turned to gaming, too, when professional leagues like the NBA, MLB and NHL postponed their seasons. Instead of playing live, basketball players went head-to-head in games like NBA 2K. Brands found that platforms like Roblox were easy ways to connect with future customers.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Gaming partnerships have only spread in 2021, particularly with brands that are looking to be seen by a more diverse audience. Here, we round up some of the partnerships that stood out this year.

Lexus and 100 Thieves

Earlier this summer, Lexus announced it was the official luxury automotive partner of 100 Thieves, an L.A.-based esports organization and lifestyle brand. As part of the partnership, 100 Thieves Content House was renamed the Lexus Content House, and got the addition of Lexus Lounge. Two members of 100 Thieves also became brand ambassadors to help the car maker create content. A spokesperson for Lexus said gaming is a passion point for its audience and is therefore in the gaming space for the long haul. 

Hyundai and Roblox

Lexus isn’t the first car brand to get into the gaming space. In September, Hyundai unveiled its own Roblox world. The automaker created a "Hyundai Mobility Adventure,” where users could test drive Hyundai cars. The world will feature five theme parks that players can move between. Festival Square is a central base camp; Future Mobility City is an “ultramodern metropolis;” a minimalist Eco-forest, Racing Park; and a Smart Tech Campus that allows users to replicate the experiences of engineers and designers.

Credit: Hyundai and Roblox

Nike and Roblox

Hyundai isn’t the only brand to tap into Roblox and its 46 million users. Nike took another step into the metaverse in November with the launch of Nikeland, the brand’s Roblox world. The world features arenas where players from the online gaming platform can play mini-games including tag, “the floor is lava,” and dodgeball. There's also a digital showroom that lets players dress in Nike apparel and footwear. This isn’t Nike’s first partnership with Roblox. The two collaborated for Nike Air Max Day in 2019. 

McDonald’s and FaZe Clan

In August, McDonald’s announced a broad content partnership with esports organization FaZe Clan. The move was in line with McDonald’s plan to more than double its U.S. investment in diverse-owned media companies, production studios, and influencers by 2024. FaZe Clan’s popularity has boomed in the pandemic, fueled in part by the rise of esports and famous athletes and rappers. In November, FaZe Clan and McDonald’s teamed up for “Friendsgaming,” an event that encouraged players to buy the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Expansion Pack for gaming gear. It also included a DoorDash delivery code for McDonald’s.

More news from Ad Age
Twitter’s highest-profile users get VIP treatment when trolls strike
FaZe Clan, MoonPay strike deal to bring crypto, NFTs and esports together
Erika Wheless
Ralph Lauren fashion comes to Roblox—dressing up the metaverse
Asa Hiken

FaZe Clan itself has had quite a year, striking a deal with DraftKings and MoonPay, as well as planning to go public in 2022.

Chipotle and Roblox

Chipotle decided to bring the Halloween spirit into Roblox for the chain’s annual Boorito event. Roblox players could head to a virtual Chipotle for a redeemable code for a free burrito, or a code for a $5 entree. The event also featured a maze, and the ability to earn Chipotle virtual items. 

However, the event, which was supposed to run through Halloween weekend, was cut short when Roblox’s site went down. Roblox added that it wasn’t caused by the Chipotle event, and Chipote was able to give out the rest of the codes.

State Farm and NBA 2K

NBA 2K became more known outside the gaming world when it was used as an alternative way for NBA players to compete when the league postponed the 2020 season due to Covid-19 concerns. Brands like State Farm have found a way to stay in front of those gamers. First, the insurance company’s icon spokesperson, Jake from State Farm, appeared in the game as the first branded non-playable character in the NBA 2K universe. State Farm also hosted a live NBA 2K Twitch stream event where the real Jake played against other streamers for a trophy of a pair of golden khakis.

Credit: State Farm

American Express and NBA 2K

Rather than going virtual, American Express brought the NBA 2K experience to the real world. At a pop-up event in L.A., cardholders could get digital merchandise for their NBA 2K avatars. They could also take high-quality face scans that could be uploaded through the 2K app to make their avatar look just like them. There was real merchandise for sale as well—cardholders who bought the new NBA 2K22 on the 2K store with their Amex card got an in-game code redeemable for 35,000 in virtual currency to be spent on in-game purchases.

In this article:

Erika Wheless

Erika Wheless is a technology reporter covering social media platforms, influencers, and esports. She was previously the e-commerce reporter for Digiday, and is a graduate of the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Year In Review 2021

Year In Review 2021
5 things everyone was talking about in 2021

5 things everyone was talking about in 2021
5 social media slam dunks of 2021

5 social media slam dunks of 2021
The biggest creative executive shuffles of 2021

The biggest creative executive shuffles of 2021
The Top 5 TikTok trends of 2021

The Top 5 TikTok trends of 2021
2021 was the year of the ‘plus’ platform

2021 was the year of the ‘plus’ platform
The 30 best ads of 2021

The 30 best ads of 2021

The most nostalgic commercials and campaigns in 2021

The most nostalgic commercials and campaigns in 2021