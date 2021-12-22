The top gaming partnerships of 2021

Gaming has quickly become one of the most popular new advertising channels.

To fight off pandemic lockdown boredom, many Americans turned to video games. Sports channels turned to gaming, too, when professional leagues like the NBA, MLB and NHL postponed their seasons. Instead of playing live, basketball players went head-to-head in games like NBA 2K. Brands found that platforms like Roblox were easy ways to connect with future customers.

See Ad Age’s 2021 Year in Review here.

Gaming partnerships have only spread in 2021, particularly with brands that are looking to be seen by a more diverse audience. Here, we round up some of the partnerships that stood out this year.