Year in Review

The biggest agency implosion of 2020

Motel 6 turned the lights off at Richards Group and other clients fled
By Judann Pollack. Published on December 21, 2020.
READ THIS NEXT   
The 10 biggest account moves of 2020
Credit: The Richards Group via Facebook

It was arguably the swiftest downfall of an agency in history.

In the space of a week, The Richards Group lost the bulk of its client roster after it came to light that its founder, Stan Richards, made a racist remark in an internal meeting. In a now-legendary tale, Richards rejected an ad proposal for then-client Motel 6 on the grounds that it was "too Black" and threatened to alienate the chain's "significant white supremacist constituents."

In short order, Motel 6—which had already been reviewing its account—dismissed the agency and other clients were quick to follow. The following day Home Depot put it account up for grabs, followed by Keurig Dr Pepper, Orkin, Advanced Auto Parts, H.E.B., Shiner Beer and more, while Cracker Barrel dropped The Richards Group from its review.

To stop the bleeding, Stan Richards, until then a revered figure who founded the agency 44 years earlier and still turned up to work every day at age 88, stepped down on Oct. 15, a week after the remark was made.

The entire incident brought into focus the unusual culture of the agency, which clocked employees in and insisted they be at their desks by 8:30 a.m., and appeared to have separate rules for male and female staffers. But it also raised questions about whether an agency can be too closely allied to a founder. The industry is now watching to see how it can recover. 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Judann Pollack

Judann Pollack (Judy) is executive editor of Ad Age. She joined Ad Age in 1985 as editorial assistant, along the way fielding pretty much every position on the masthead, including reporter, Chicago bureau chief, New York bureau chief, features editor, executive editor and managing editor-international.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

The 10 biggest account moves of 2020

The 10 biggest account moves of 2020
10 industry figures we lost (and one we regained) in 2020

10 industry figures we lost (and one we regained) in 2020
The 5 biggest scandals of 2020

The 5 biggest scandals of 2020
Big whoops: 6 most notable brand blunders of 2020

Big whoops: 6 most notable brand blunders of 2020
7 agency name changes that left us scratching our heads

7 agency name changes that left us scratching our heads
The 9 biggest 'cancels' of 2020

The 9 biggest 'cancels' of 2020
The 12 most shocking agency leadership shakeups of 2020

The 12 most shocking agency leadership shakeups of 2020
11 trends we’re tired of as 2020 comes to an end

11 trends we’re tired of as 2020 comes to an end