Comcast—ad spending, facts and profile

Cable TV networks spinoff:

Comcast in November 2024 announced its intent to spin off a group of NBCUniversal’s cable TV channels as a new standalone public company.

The new company would own networks including USA Network, CNBC, MSNBC, Oxygen, E!, Syfy and Golf Channel along with digital assets including Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, GolfNow and Sports Engine.

Comcast expected to complete the spin-off in approximately one year (implying a completion date of late 2025).

Hulu sale:

NBCUniversal previously owned an approximately 33% stake in Hulu, a streaming service. Disney owned the rest and had full operational control of Hulu.



Comcast in November 2023 exercised its right to sell its Hulu stake to Disney, giving Disney 100% ownership of Hulu.

Sky:

Comcast in 2018 bought Sky, a U.K.-based satellite TV firm.



Comcast in September 2018 beat rival 21st Century Fox in an auction to acquire Sky.



British Sky Broadcasting Group Plc (BSkyB) changed its name to Sky Plc in 2014.



21st Century Fox:

The Sky acquisition came after Comcast in July 2018 abandoned a short-lived attempt to acquire 21st Century Fox. Comcast’s exit cleared the way for Walt Disney Co. to proceed with a deal to acquire 21st Century Fox. Disney completed its acquisition of 21st Century Fox on March 20, 2019.



Termination of Time Warner Cable acquisition:

Comcast and Time Warner Cable in April 2015 terminated a deal for Comcast to buy Time Warner Cable, then the nation’s No. 2 cable-systems operator and No. 4 multichannel video programming distributor (behind Comcast, DirecTV and Dish Network Corp.).

The companies in February 2014 had announced the deal, valued at about $45.2 billion, but the merger faced strong pushback from the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department.

Charter Communications bought Time Warner Cable in May 2016. DirecTV in September 2024 signed a deal to buy rival satellite service Dish.



Acquisition of NBCUniversal:

Comcast on March 19, 2013, bought General Electric Co.’s remaining 49% stake in NBCUniversal for about $16.7 billion, giving Comcast 100% ownership of NBCUniversal. At the same time, Comcast purchased from GE the properties used by NBCUniversal at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York and CNBC’s headquarters in New Jersey for about $1.4 billion.



Comcast acquired its initial 51% stake from GE on Jan. 28, 2011, allowing Comcast to consolidate NBCUniversal’s financials with Comcast’s financials. Comcast calculated the purchase price at $24.1 billion. GE retained a 49% stake until the March 2013 sale.



Olympics broadcast rights:

The International Olympic Committee in May 2014 awarded NBCUniversal U.S. broadcast rights for the Olympic Games through 2032. The broadcast rights cover all media platforms, including free-to-air TV, subscription TV, internet and mobile. The IOC valued the agreement for 2021-2032 rights at $7.65 billion (plus an additional $100 million “signing bonus”). NBCUniversal already owned broadcast rights through 2020.



Following the conclusion of the Summer Olympics in 2024, NBC has broadcast 19 Olympic Games, including 13 consecutive Olympic Games.



By 2032, NBCUniversal will have covered 23 Olympic Games since the network’s first Games broadcast in Tokyo in 1964.



Other deals:

NBCUniversal, through its Fandango unit, in April 2020 purchased Vudu from Walmart. Vudu, acquired by Walmart in 2010, lets consumers watch movies delivered over broadband.



Comcast in February 2020 bought Xumo, a free, ad-supported content streaming service, from Panasonic Corp. and Meredith Corp. In announcing the deal, Comcast said Xumo would operate as an independent business inside of Comcast Cable.



NBCUniversal in September 2019 announced Peacock as the name of a content streaming service. Peacock, which generates revenue from advertising and subscriptions, launched in 2020.



Comcast in 2018 entered a deal with a group of Chinese state-owned companies to develop a Universal theme park and resort in Beijing. The park and resort opened in September 2021. Comcast owns a 30% stake in the venture.



NBCUniversal in April 2017 bought the remaining 49% stake in Universal Studios Japan for about $2.3 billion, giving it 100% ownership. It had purchased a 51% stake for $1.5 billion in November 2015.



Time Warner’s Warner Bros. in April 2016 sold its Flixster business (including Rotten Tomatoes, a movie-review analysis website) to Comcast’s NBCUniversal in exchange for a 25% stake in NBCUniversal’s Fandango.