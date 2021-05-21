Celebrating AAPI Creative Excellence
Celebrating AAPI Creative Excellence
For the month of May, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we asked an array of industry AAPI talents to share significant projects from their careers
Image courtesy of The Ad Council. Published on May 11, 2021
For Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we present a showcase of the creative accomplishments of AAPI talents across all sectors of the industry. Every week, an industry leader will serve as our guest editor and share a landmark project in their own careers. For the rest of the week, they will give the stage to other talented pros to share notable moments of their own. Ultimately, our goal is to shine a light on the diverse and significant ways the AAPI community has made a mark on advertising, marketing and creativity.
Web production by Corey Holmes.