Watch all the Super Bowl 2022 commercials
Now that the actual game is over, it’s time for the real game to begin: Ad Age’s armchair ad critics are ready to weigh in on the ads that made you cry from laughing and cry from the pain of watching. Did you miss any of the spots? We have every Super Bowl LVI commercial right here — alphabetized and searchable. So if you want to laugh out loud at General Motors’ “Austin Powers” remake, try to understand Meta’s metaverse-y ad by having another look, or need a cuteness overload from Kia’s robotic dog, look no further. You can find all these ads and more right here. (Scroll down the right side to see them all.) (Swipe to see them all.)
No results...
Web production by Corey Holmes.