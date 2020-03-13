Letter from the editor: Ad Age pauses upcoming events
Hello friends.
These are bewildering times. We know that many of you are monitoring the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation. While we had hoped to bring you together for several Ad Age events in March and April, we are pausing all upcoming Ad Age live programming and promotions for the foreseeable future. This includes our “Inside Pages” event in Los Angeles, originally scheduled for March 26, and Ad Age Next: Streaming, originally slated for April 20 in New York.
Most importantly, we realize our original date of April 14 for the the Ad Age A-List & Creativity Awards gala is not realistic given the current developments and public health concerns. Ad Age is currently exploring alternate dates in June or July, and we appreciate your patience as we work to bring you the best and safest event possible.
The A-List & Creativity Awards gala is a signature event for us, a time for us to celebrate each other and our industry. But keeping our community safe is more important. We know that you will have questions regarding the timing of the A-List & Creativity Awards winner announcements, as well as the corresponding print issue date. Our editorial team is weighing alternative solutions and we will share updates as soon as we have them.
All purchased tables and tickets will be honored as the event date shifts. If you have any questions, please email [email protected] We look forward to being able to host you soon, and are hopeful that this year’s gala will be the best one yet.
In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.