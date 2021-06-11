Ad Age Events

Watch live on July 22 at 11 a.m. EDT: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation

A virtual discussion on how brands can think beyond Pride Month and what inclusion really looks like
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on June 11, 2021.
Watch: How the right data can build brand value and protect consumer privacy

Watch the livestream broadcast here on July 22, starting at 11 a.m. EDT.

RSVP and submit your questions here—and follow the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Despite nearly 15 million Americans identifying as LGBTQ+, it’s still treated as a niche group by many marketers. LGTBQ+ representation cannot be relegated to the month of June. While the marketing industry may have seen brands lean in to the community during Pride month, what happens next is what really matters.

In July, the Ad Age Town Hall brings together members of the LGBTQ+ community for a virtual discussion how brands can extend their Pride campaigns throughout the year and what successful representation really looks like.

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

