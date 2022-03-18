Ad Age Events

Watch live May 24 and 25: What will drive this year's upfront negotiations?

The two-day virtual event dives into the current state of the TV ad landscape and the future of the $20 billion upfronts
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on March 18, 2022.
READ THIS NEXT   
Why the sleep health revolution must be personalized
Credit: iStock

Watch the live broadcast here on Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25.

RSVP here—and join the conversation on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch and Twitter.

Note: Press play above and click here to refresh if the video isn't playing during the broadcast.

The TV industry is in the midst of a major upheaval. Heading into this year’s upfronts, when a bulk of ad deals will be negotiated for the next season, buyers and sellers are navigating burgeoning streaming platforms as well as a crisis in measurement. What will the impact be on the 2022 annual ad haggle?

Ad Age’s TV Pivot brings together ad sales leaders, as well as top agency, brand and measurement executives, to discuss the state of the TV ad marketplace and the future of the $20 billion upfronts.

Read Ad Age's 2022 TV Upfront coverage here.

 

More Ad Age video
Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
Jeanine Poggi
Watch: How TV is navigating the new normal
Jeanine Poggi

In this article:

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

5 metaverse trends for brands to watch

5 metaverse trends for brands to watch
Watch: Unlocking the metaverse

Watch: Unlocking the metaverse
Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness 2022 On-Demand videos

Ad Age Next: Health and Wellness 2022 On-Demand videos
Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness is today—Last chance for tickets

Ad Age Next: Health & Wellness is today—Last chance for tickets
Watch: Inside the 2022 Super Bowl ads

Watch: Inside the 2022 Super Bowl ads
Ad Age Next: CMO 2021 On-Demand videos

Ad Age Next: CMO 2021 On-Demand videos
Ad Age Next: CMO is underway—Last chance for tickets

Ad Age Next: CMO is underway—Last chance for tickets
Ad Age Next: Streaming 2021 On-Demand videos

Ad Age Next: Streaming 2021 On-Demand videos