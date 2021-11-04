Last call for tickets—Ad Age Next: Streaming is next week

Confirmed speakers include:
Christine White, senior marketing director, Ulta Beauty
Maya Watson, head of global marketing, Clubhouse
Rafael Urbina, general manager and executive VP of AVOD streaming, Univision and CEO, VIX
Brian Toombs, director and head of content for Roku Brand Studio, Roku
Nutti Thuwirat, senior director of product strategy, Vericast
Albert Thompson, managing director of digital innovation, Walton Isaacson
Matt Spiegel, executive VP of marketing solutions and head of media and entertainment vertical, TransUnion
DeShuna Elisa Spencer, founder and CEO, KweliTV
Arshdeep Sood, marketing solutions engineer, OneTrust PreferenceChoice
Sarah Schrode, head of branded entertainment, General Motors
Rachael Scholten, VP of content, Starcom
Erin Schmidt, chief product placement officer, Branded Entertainment Network (BEN)
Jes Santoro, senior VP of advanced TV and video, Cadent
Elle Roth-Brunet, entertainment and marketing partnerships lead for Google Assistant, Google
Allison Page, global president of Magnolia and DTC, Discovery Inc.
Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, NBCUniversal
Leo O'Connor, senior VP and head of programmatic advertising and yield, ViacomCBS
Rory Mitchell, executive managing director of the Americas, Criteo
Serge Matta, president, LG Ads
Charlotte Maines, director of Fire TV advertising, monetization and engagement, Amazon
Deirdre Lester, chief revenue officer, Barstool Sports
David Lang, chief content officer, Mindshare North America and chair, GroupM Center of Excellence on Content
Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox
Lexie Knauer, senior product marketing manager, Brightcove
Sara Johnson, VP and group director of video investment, Carat
Hallie Jackson, senior Washington correspondent, NBC News and host of "Hallie Jackson Reports," MSNBC
Sarah Iooss, head of sales for the Americas, Twitch
Diana Horowitz, senior VP of advertising sales, FuboTV
Katie Haniffy, senior director and head of media strategy and investment, PepsiCo Beverages North America
Jeff Gerttula, executive VP and general manager of CBS Sports Digital, CBS Interactive
Joanna Gaines, chief creative officer, Magnolia Network
Chip Gaines, chief creative officer, Magnolia Network
John Fogelman, CEO, FactoryMade Ventures and co-founder, El Rey Network
Katie Evans, chief operating officer, Magnite
Jean-Paul "JP" Colaco, president of advertising sales, WarnerMedia
Josh Clark, senior brand manager, Maker's Mark
David Chu, co-founder and CEO, Digital Media Rights
Simon Callan, head of mobile marketing partnerships, influencers and DTC promotions, Samsung Electronics America
Jason Brown, chief marketing officer, NTWRK
Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial
Ronen Benatar, investment director, Wavemaker
Russell Arons, president, G4
David Anderson, co-head of UTA Marketing, UTA
Jay Altschuler, VP of media transformation, Petco
Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships, AMC Networks
