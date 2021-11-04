Ad Age Events

Last call for tickets—Ad Age Next: Streaming is next week

The virtual 2021 Ad Age Next: Streaming conference is Nov. 9 and 10
Published on November 04, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Watch live at 3 p.m. ET: Generation Next: How to be your own advocate
20211103_AANextStreaming_3x2.png

Don't miss Ad Age Next: Streaming conference on Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 10, a two-day virtual event examining the state of the streaming industry and how mega-media companies, fledgling streaming services and brands are working to find viewers no matter where they are consuming content.

In addition to fireside conversations with Clubhouse; Chip and Joanna Gaines and Allison Page on launching Magnolia Network; and NBC News' Noah Oppenheim and Hallie Jackson, brand leaders and media and agency executives will delve into:

  • How industry leaders are navigating streaming hurdles, including the challenges of ad frequency, fraud and measurement
  • New innovative formats and partnerships in branded content
  • The evolving opportunities for advertisers in FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) and SVOD (subscription video on demand)
  • Why sports is moving quickly into the streaming realm
  • The growing trend of livestream shopping
  • How to reaching the gaming community in streaming
  • Why TV networks like G4 and El Rey Network are finding a new home in streaming

Register now for the Ad Age Next: Streaming event at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

More from Ad Age
Disney adds measurement partner to boost streaming data
Ethan Jakob Craft
Redbox looks to grow its streaming ad business by contracting out its direct sales efforts
Ethan Jakob Craft
Black households increasingly ditch linear TV, study finds
Ethan Jakob Craft
VW, AB InBev and Colgate-Palmolive predict big uptick in CTV ad buying
E.J. Schultz
Roku looks to bring Shopify merchants to connected TV
Erika Wheless
The streaming wars—everything marketers should know
Ethan Jakob Craft

Confirmed speakers include:
Christine White, senior marketing director, Ulta Beauty
Maya Watson, head of global marketing, Clubhouse
Rafael Urbina, general manager and executive VP of AVOD streaming, Univision and CEO, VIX
Brian Toombs, director and head of content for Roku Brand Studio, Roku
Nutti Thuwirat, senior director of product strategy, Vericast
Albert Thompson, managing director of digital innovation, Walton Isaacson
Matt Spiegel, executive VP of marketing solutions and head of media and entertainment vertical, TransUnion
DeShuna Elisa Spencer, founder and CEO, KweliTV
Arshdeep Sood, marketing solutions engineer, OneTrust PreferenceChoice
Sarah Schrode, head of branded entertainment, General Motors
Rachael Scholten, VP of content, Starcom
Erin Schmidt, chief product placement officer, Branded Entertainment Network (BEN)
Jes Santoro, senior VP of advanced TV and video, Cadent
Elle Roth-Brunet, entertainment and marketing partnerships lead for Google Assistant, Google
Allison Page, global president of Magnolia and DTC, Discovery Inc.
Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, NBCUniversal
Leo O'Connor, senior VP and head of programmatic advertising and yield, ViacomCBS
Rory Mitchell, executive managing director of the Americas, Criteo
Serge Matta, president, LG Ads
Charlotte Maines, director of Fire TV advertising, monetization and engagement, Amazon
Deirdre Lester, chief revenue officer, Barstool Sports
David Lang, chief content officer, Mindshare North America and chair, GroupM Center of Excellence on Content
Jason Kwong, chief strategy and digital officer, Redbox
Lexie Knauer, senior product marketing manager, Brightcove
Sara Johnson, VP and group director of video investment, Carat
Hallie Jackson, senior Washington correspondent, NBC News and host of "Hallie Jackson Reports," MSNBC
Sarah Iooss, head of sales for the Americas, Twitch
Diana Horowitz, senior VP of advertising sales, FuboTV
Katie Haniffy, senior director and head of media strategy and investment, PepsiCo Beverages North America
Jeff Gerttula, executive VP and general manager of CBS Sports Digital, CBS Interactive
Joanna Gaines, chief creative officer, Magnolia Network
Chip Gaines, chief creative officer, Magnolia Network
John Fogelman, CEO, FactoryMade Ventures and co-founder, El Rey Network
Katie Evans, chief operating officer, Magnite
Jean-Paul "JP" Colaco, president of advertising sales, WarnerMedia
Josh Clark, senior brand manager, Maker's Mark
David Chu, co-founder and CEO, Digital Media Rights
Simon Callan, head of mobile marketing partnerships, influencers and DTC promotions, Samsung Electronics America
Jason Brown, chief marketing officer, NTWRK
Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer, Ally Financial
Ronen Benatar, investment director, Wavemaker
Russell Arons, president, G4
David Anderson, co-head of UTA Marketing, UTA
Jay Altschuler, VP of media transformation, Petco
Evan Adlman, senior VP of advanced advertising and digital partnerships, AMC Networks

Buy your ticket for Ad Age Next: Streaming at AdAge.com/NextStreaming.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Chip and Joanna Gaines to speak at Ad Age Next: Streaming event

Chip and Joanna Gaines to speak at Ad Age Next: Streaming event
How the evolving streaming landscape is affecting marketing and ad sales

How the evolving streaming landscape is affecting marketing and ad sales
What brands need to know about the future of streaming

What brands need to know about the future of streaming
Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation

Watch: Ad Age Town Hall on LGBTQ+ representation
Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts

Watch: Marketing leaders discuss how brands are evolving multicultural efforts
Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women

Introducing Ad Age’s 2021 Leading Women
Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?

Watch: How will 2021 reflect the pivots made by TV networks?
Watch: How retailers are preparing for the next era of shopping

Watch: How retailers are preparing for the next era of shopping