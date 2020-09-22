Watch: How the pandemic is reshaping the food and beverage industry
This time last year, many shoppers ignored packaged food on grocery store shelves and restaurant executives were eager to gain more of the lunchtime rush from office workers. Clearly a lot has evolved in the last few months, and Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage is here to explore this evolution further.
On Sept. 22 at Ad Age Next: Food & Beverage, we took a bite out of the hottest topics in the industry, exploring the seismic shifts faced by food and drink marketers and restaurant operators, who were all forced to rethink their long-term strategies overnight.
We discussed how sellers of hard seltzer and other alcoholic beverages are gearing up for a very different holiday season with few, if any, bars and events open for business; how restaurants adapted to increased demand for delivery as dining rooms were forced to close; how animal-free brands are gaining ground in grocery stores; and how tired-turned-trendy food sellers are plotting to maintain their newfound relevance as the nation begins to pivot toward a new normal.
From contactless delivery to cheeseburger pizza, how Domino's is changing during 2020
Kate Trumbull, VP of Advertising and Hispanic Marketing, Domino's Pizza
Rethinking the liquor store for 2020
Scott Braun, Chief Marketing Officer, Drizly
Steve Wallet, VP of Category, Shopper and E-Commerce, Diageo North America
E-commerce acceleration for food and beverage brands (sponsor session)
Rachel Tipograph, Founder and CEO, MikMak
Staples get the spotlight
Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer of Meals and Beverages, Campbell Soup Company
Geoff Tanner, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, The J.M. Smucker Co.
Megan Van Someren, Global Brand and Food and Beverage Chair, Edelman
The power and popularity of plant-based foods
Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat
Mike Messersmith, President of North America, Oatly
Josh Tetrick, Founder and CEO, Eat Just Inc.
CPG 2021: Understanding the consumer landscape (sponsor session)
Marjorie Powers, Senior VP of CPG, Stella Rising
Are microbes the future of food?
Karuna Rawal, Chief Marketing Officer, Nature’s Fynd
