Watch: Marketers and networks debate the upfronts
In the wake of COVID-19, marketers, agencies and television networks alike have questioned the timing of upfront—the practice of selling and securing the bulk of ad commitments before the fall season.
Yet, as brands—including members of the Association of National Advertisers—call on the TV industry to reform the timing of upfront, some networks are asking their partners to push for much bigger changes, including prioritizing equity and inclusion, and committing to an open marketplace built on transparency.
On Monday, June 29, Ad Age hosted a virtual roundtable discussion on how the TV industry can modernize its model and standardize practices so that they can be adapted on a global scale. We also explored what it will take to accelerate progress in other areas, including metrics, transparency and eliminating bias.