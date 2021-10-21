Hot CMO topics heading into 2022

The agenda includes a candid conversation with Pernod Ricard North America CEO Ann Mukherjee and the liquor giant’s top marketer, Pam Forbus, about how to navigate the CMO-CEO relationship. We will also dig into the latest trends in luxury marketing with a panel that includes the top marketer at electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors. A roundtable with top CMO headhunters will discuss the latest hiring trends and how marketing leaders can position themselves to land their next gig or get a promotion.

We will also hear from author and branding expert Thomas Kolster on "how to bust the purpose bubble." Legal experts will weigh in on matters that CMOs should keep an eye on in 2022, such as navigating potential pitfalls related to influencer marketing. Plus, we will get tips on how brands can plug sustainability in a way that is creative and enticing to consumers.

Confirmed speakers include:

Jeff Curry, VP of marketing and communications, Lucid Motors

Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America

Pam Forbus, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard North America

Linda Goldstein, co-leader of the advertising, marketing and digital media practice group, BakerHostetler

Charisse Hughes, senior VP and global chief marketing officer, Kellogg Co.

Thomas Kolster, founder and creative director, Goodvertising Agency

Adrian D. Parker, advisor, former global VP of marketing, Patron

Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.