Hot CMO topics heading into 2022

Don't miss the virtual Ad Age Next: CMO event
By E.J. Schultz. Published on October 21, 2021.
20211020_nxtcmo_speakers_3x2.png

Top row: Linda Goldstein, Thomas Kolster, Charisse Hughes and Norm Yustin.
Bottom row: Jeff Curry, Ann Mukherjee, Pam Forbus and Adrian D. Parker 

Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

Marketing executives are confronting challenges on multiple fronts—from finding and retaining Gen Z talent to managing relationships with CEOs to making decisions about where to invest precious media dollars as new opportunities such as NFTs arise.

On Dec. 1 and 2, the virtual Ad Age Next: CMO conference will bring together marketing leaders at influential brands, as well as analysts, legal experts and consultants, to discuss how to deal with these issues and more. 

 

The agenda includes a candid conversation with Pernod Ricard North America CEO Ann Mukherjee and the liquor giant’s top marketer, Pam Forbus, about how to navigate the CMO-CEO relationship. We will also dig into the latest trends in luxury marketing with a panel that includes the top marketer at electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors. A roundtable with top CMO headhunters will discuss the latest hiring trends and how marketing leaders can position themselves to land their next gig or get a promotion.

We will also hear from author and branding expert Thomas Kolster on "how to bust the purpose bubble." Legal experts will weigh in on matters that CMOs should keep an eye on in 2022, such as navigating potential pitfalls related to influencer marketing. Plus, we will get tips on how brands can plug sustainability in a way that is creative and enticing to consumers.

Confirmed speakers include:

Jeff Curry, VP of marketing and communications, Lucid Motors
Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America
Pam Forbus, senior VP and chief marketing officer, Pernod Ricard North America
Linda Goldstein, co-leader of the advertising, marketing and digital media practice group, BakerHostetler
Charisse Hughes, senior VP and global chief marketing officer, Kellogg Co.
Thomas Kolster, founder and creative director, Goodvertising Agency
Adrian D. Parker, advisor, former global VP of marketing, Patron
Norm Yustin, managing director, Russell Reynolds Associates

Register for Ad Age Next: CMO at AdAge.com/NextCMO.

E.J. Schultz

E.J. Schultz is the News Editor for Ad Age, overseeing breaking news and daily coverage. He also contributes reporting on the beverage, automotive and sports marketing industries. He is a former reporter for McClatchy newspapers, including the Fresno Bee, where he covered business and state government and politics.

 

