Where should you focus your marketing right now?

By Josh Golden. Published on April 15, 2020.

As the continually evolving pandemic has brought cities to a standstill, the advertising world has been turned on its head, with brands forced to scrap campaigns and craft new ads with turnaround times of a week or less. With budgets tightening amid economic uncertainty, how are brands making decisions? And what will the shift in spending now mean for the rest of the year?

On Thursday, Ad Age President and Publisher Josh Golden chats with Unilever’s Rob Master, Neustar’s Ted Prince, and GroupM’s Brian Wieser about how the industry is adapting to the pandemic and what the lasting implications of these changes will be.

