10 best CBD gummies for 2021
2020 was a good year for CBD.
In a difficult and unpredictable time, a lot of people found themselves looking for the best CBD gummies more than ever. Especially with drinking on the rise due to the combination of being stuck at home and the uncertain times the pandemic has brought us, CBD gummies have become a replacement for some, helping them aim for a healthier lifestyle. However, while CBD sales experienced a surge in 2020, so did all the problems associated with hemp when it was first federally legalized in the 2018 Farm Bill.
As the CBD gummies industry started to grow, so did the number of entrepreneurs that wanted to cash in on the product’s popularity. Many of them didn’t have the cannabis or business experience to run the ship, producing less than satisfactory products or knowingly selling a straight-up “nothing burger” altogether. At the same time, a number of brands rose through the ranks, setting the standard for everyone else on what CBD gummies should be.
Eventually, the rise of CBD led to some excellent companies that perfected their products and brought together an impressive lineup of solutions for an array of problems CBD could potentially help.
One of the most popular methods for taking CBD is in the form of gummies, which are enjoyed by old and young adults. Because gummies are discreet and are akin to eating any other candy, they caught on quickly as the top choice for CBD consumption.
With the industry at its full stride, we’ve decided to put together a list of the best CBD gummy brands for 2021.
Let’s dive in:
1. Verma Farms
The gold standard for CBD gummies, Verma Farms is primed to have another knockout year.
Sourced from all-natural, American-grown hemp, Verma Farms is a brand that’s steadily been helping to set the standard in the industry for years now. Its consistency and approach to CBD create something that’s valuable to anyone—from newcomers to regular fans alike. And after the company invested quite a bit into steadily making its gummies the best CBD gummies on the market, Verma Farms is well worth looking into.
For its gummy lineup, Verma Farms includes an array of fruity flavors such as Peach Pau Hana, Maui Melon, Blueberry Wave and Rainbow Worm, as well as more traditional candy store favorites like Beary Beach, Hawaiian Rainbow and Wahoo Worms. For flavor, these are some of our favorites in the industry, even competing with our favorite candies in general. With pricing that starts around $44.99 for 20 250 mg gummies, Verma Farms is budget-friendly too, offering a few variety packs that are a solid bargain as well. Overall, Verma Farms is one of the better CBD producers on the market, with its gummies reigning supreme as well. This company didn’t create the CBD gummy, it just perfected it.
2. Evn CBD
Another brand setting the bar in CBD is Evn CBD, which has been popping up as a top performer in 2020 to get CBD gummies online. With attention to balance, focus and wellness, Evn CBD has created a lot of buzz around its products, with its gummies a top choice for 2021.
Offering original gummy bears, a sour version, or a combination of the two, Evn CBD has a simple, straightforward lineup that focuses on quality over quantity. Starting at $35 per 20- count bottle, its 10 mg gummies are a good value for the price. In terms of ingredients, Evn CBD uses broad-spectrum CBD as well as organically grown hemp. It’s hard to go wrong with Evn CBD, as it’s clear this is a brand built on a solid foundation.
3. Not Pot
A favorite in the industry, Not Pot has mastered the art of taking its product seriously while hosting a brand that makes it look easy. What we love about Not Pot is how it has refined its offerings to a simple, straightforward lineup to focus on creating the best products. Buying from the company feels less like being a customer and more like someone who’s part of an inside joke—hence the name Not Pot.
For its gummies, Not Pot offers two varieties that come in jars of 30 20 mg gummies. Its original CBD gummies are strawberry-flavored and hit all the benchmarks you’d expect from a top-tier CBD brand, such as being organic, vegan and minimally processed. Not Pot’s second variety is a sleep version, which is blueberry-flavored and contains 3 mg of melatonin.
A great brand with a solid mission to help rewrite the impacts of mass incarceration, Not Pot knows what to take seriously, providing an entry to CBD that anyone can enjoy and feel a part of.
4. Charlotte’s Web
A frontrunner in CBD, Charlotte’s Web has been setting the bar for years now. It’s named after the infamous strain that sparked the industry. If you’re not familiar with the story of Charlotte Fiji, the ability of CBD to reduce her seizures is remarkable—and something definitely worth reading up on. Charlotte’s Web lives up to the hype, offering some of the best CBD gummies on the market.
One of our favorite things about Charlotte’s Web is the variety of CBD gummies it offers. Designed with different purposes in mind, the lineup includes Sleep, Recovery and Calm, which all include ingredients that give a little something extra to the gummy. With pricing that starts at $29.99 for 30 10 mg gummies, Charlotte’s Web also aims to be one of the more affordable CBD options on the market. Plus, it offers a number of different combo packs for those who want to buy in bulk. An easy go-to if you’re new to CBD, Charlotte’s Web is set to continue its run in 2021.
5. Joy Organics
Joy Organics is celebrated for being the brand that stuck with having organic in everything. While some companies claim to use organic hemp, they also make their gummies or other products with additives or fillers, skirting around being a fully organic product. However, with Joy Organic, the quality and value are there as an organic product every time.
Joy Organics offers gummies in two flavors: Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple. Starting at $39.95 for 30 10 mg gummies, its pricing is much more competitive than others in the industry touting the same benefits. , Overall, it’s not just the organic aspect Joy Organics offers, but the joy too.
6. Sunday Scaries
Named after that feeling of Monday creeping around the corner, Sunday Scaries was started as the “every person” CBD gummy company. Recognizing how ubiquitous the “Sunday scaries” actually are, the brand decided to design a product to combat them. The result is one of the best CBD gummies on the market, as Sunday Scaries honed in on why people were taking CBD as well as what the popularity around gummies was all about.
As one of the leaders in CBD gummies, Sunday Scaries offers regular CBD gummies as well as vegan CBD gummies. With pricing more competitive than most at $31, its 20-gummy packs at 10 mg per piece are a solid value. Although the gummies come in one set of flavors, it’s one of the better varieties on the market, giving you what you’d anticipate from a gummy each and every time.
7. Lord Jones
As a brand that’s unapologetically premium, Lord Jones is a high-end choice for CBD gummies. Coming in exquisite flavors, its gumdrops are some of the most sought-after by those looking to take their daily CBD treat to a whole new level. With flavors such as Spice Cranberry, Sugarplum and Blood Orange, the amount of care that goes into each curated taste is unmatched. At $50 for nine gummies, Lord Jones CBD gummies are worth every penny.
Considered the craft supplier of the best CBD gummies, Lord Jones uses broad-spectrum CBD for its base, and with 20 mg of CBD in each gumdrop, you get a strong dosage to keep you satisfied. We recommend using Lord Jones as your end-of-the-day CBD treat, as they’re slightly more powerful than most CBD gummies. Plus, considering how much care goes into each, you’ll want to savor every last, sweet bite.
8. Medterra
Offering a different kind for every type of occasion, Medterra has a great lineup of CBD gummies. What we love about the brand is the accessibility and thought that went into each product. For its edible treats, Medterra included a sleep aid, an alertness aid for daytime and even an immunity-boosting pack. With all of its gummies packs starting at $39.99, Medterra certainly knows how to create value around its product.
Another thing we’ll note about Medterra’s packs is that they all include 30 gummies at 25 mg each for that price. This type of value is relatively uncommon in CBD, making them a sleeper for the best bang for your buck. An overall great company to buy from, Medterra is easily a top choice to consider for your CBD gummies in 2021.
9. CBDfx
One of the more popular names in CBD, CBDfx definitely has a lot to offer when it comes to flavor, ingredient combinations and, of course, price. CBDfx’s gummy line includes varieties such as Turmeric & Spirulina, Melatonin, Apple Cider Vinegar and even Multivitamins (yes, gummy CBD vitamins—almost like when you were a kid). With each bottle starting at $49.99 for 1,500 mg of CBD, or 60 25 mg gummies, the company offers a solid value for what you’re getting, which makes it easy to see why CBDfx has remained at the top of the game.
CBDfx is a brand that does a lot of things right, including utilizing vegan ingredients and broad-spectrum CBD. Furthermore, its ingredients are often designed to work together. For example, the Apple Cider Vinegar variety includes Vitamin B12 and organic pomegranate to round things out as both a detox agent as well as an immune-boosting formula. With an eye for detail in offering the most, CBDfx is a solid win for anyone looking for a go-to CBD gummy brand in 2021.
10. CBDistillery
Rounding out our list is CBDistillery, which remains at the top of the CBD game year after year. CBDistillery offers its product in two simple but effective varieties: For its day-to-day CBD gummies, CBDistillery offers Relax, a tropical fruit-flavored 30 mg variety; for its nighttime blend, it offers Sleep, a mixed berry-flavored pack that contains melatonin. At $60 per 25-gummy bottle or $100 for two, CBDistillery is a little pricer but also stronger than most other CBD brands on this list, promoting itself for the serious CBD user.
It’s clear that CBDistillery is a company of people who really use and care about CBD, with their dosages and pricing coming out to what those who regularly take CBD look for. As more and more people are getting into CBD (and especially gummies), we look to CBDistillery as one of the top mainstays for 2021.
A final note about CBD
Although CBD gummies have grown in popularity, it’s always important to talk with your doctor before mixing it into your routine. While federally legal and available over the counter, the industry is still figuring out new things about CBD; as such, it could behave differently with your other medications or pre-existing conditions.
Another vital thing to consider is the type of supplier you’re buying the best CBD gummies from. While the companies we’ve listed above are sound, there are a lot of bad actors in the industry that try to sell bunk products or, even worse, products that could be harmful. Always do your research on a CBD company, including its origin, sourcing and even public lab reports. This will help you avoid companies that are selling “snake oil” products as long as you’re careful and thorough in your research.
Beyond these concerns, CBD can be a great product to plug into your routine, helping many people with a number of ailments. Stay safe, and take your CBD journey in stride to find your perfect long-term solution.