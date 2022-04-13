Chewy’s new CMO on having pets as customers and building brand growth

Like many pet product retailers, Chewy saw sales rise during the pandemic as millions of consumers across the country invested in new animal companions. The online retailer is now using its recent gains to expand and continue connecting with customers.

It’s doing so under the helm of a new chief marketing officer. Mark Eamer joined 11-year-old Chewy late last year after working for two decades at Amazon, most recently as VP of advertising, product and media. The common theme between his old employer and his new company “is working on pioneering businesses and helping grow those businesses,” he said, speaking on the latest episode of the Marketer’s Brief podcast.