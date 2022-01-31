Ad Age Video

Watch: DraftKings unveils its Super Bowl teaser

Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman reveals the betting site's Big Game campaign
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on January 31, 2022.
Credit: DraftKings

In today's live edition of Remotely, DraftKing's Chief Marketing Officer Stephanie Sherman unveils the betting platform's new Super Bowl teaser. 

 

DraftKings is returning to the Super Bowl this year and is taking a different approach this time around. The betting and fantasy sports platform made its first foray into the Big Game in 2021, when it aired two 15-second ads. The spots, which were created in-house, featured DraftKings host Jessie Coffield and offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who would score the last touchdown or if there would be a 20-yard gain. 

In Super Bowl LVI, DraftKings is working with its agency of record VaynerMedia to get a little more creative. Sherman, who was promoted to CMO last week, will join Remotely to discuss DraftKing's Super Bowl strategy and reveal its first piece of creative. 

Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi oversees Ad Age’s technology and media coverage, as well as the publication’s strategy for new editorial products. She also hosts Ad Age’s Remotely video series and leads Super Bowl coverage. Jeanine joined Ad Age in 2012 as a TV reporter, following stints covering the retail and media worlds for WWD, Forbes and TheStreet.  

