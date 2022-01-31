DraftKings is returning to the Super Bowl this year and is taking a different approach this time around. The betting and fantasy sports platform made its first foray into the Big Game in 2021, when it aired two 15-second ads. The spots, which were created in-house, featured DraftKings host Jessie Coffield and offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who would score the last touchdown or if there would be a 20-yard gain.

In Super Bowl LVI, DraftKings is working with its agency of record VaynerMedia to get a little more creative. Sherman, who was promoted to CMO last week, will join Remotely to discuss DraftKing's Super Bowl strategy and reveal its first piece of creative.