As the pandemic has made every agency reconsider what the workplace looks like, mental health has been a big part of the discussion.

Patterson has spent over 20 years in advertising in planning and strategy roles that included a previous stint with the community and other agencies like Wieden+Kennedy, Deutsch LA, and most recently as chief strategy officer for Wunderman Thompson Seattle. She returned to the agency world after working independently as an executive coach for five years.

Patterson discusses her one-on-one coaching sessions and agency-wide meditation sessions. She also discusses how the main anchor to her mindfulness philosophy is “the pause,” which allows people to take a step back and ask themselves questions that might have been long ignored.