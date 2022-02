Caesars will make its Super Bowl debut with an ad that plays on Roman times. JB Smoove stars as Julius Caesar, while Halle Berry is Caesar’s lover, Cleopatra. The commercial also features Eli, Peyton, Archie and Cooper Manning playing themselves. All six have appeared in prior ads for the sportsbook, which launched in August, nearly a year after Caesars Entertainment acquired bookmaker William Hill for $3.7 billion.

The spot was filmed at the Caesars Palace hotel and created by agency Ten6 and production company Imperial Woodpecker.

Sports betting will be showcased prominently in the Super Bowl, with DraftKings also airing an ad and FanDuel running a spot in the pre-game.