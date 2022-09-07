Advertising News

ANA warns against purpose statements without corporate action

Trade body releases guidelines to help companies develop and sustain authentic purpose statements
By Gillian Follett. Published on September 07, 2022.
Credit: iStock

The Association of National Advertisers today released a series of guidelines to help companies develop and sustain authentic purpose statements.

This comes as brands over the last several years have released pledges around everything from diversity, equity and inclusion to sustainability. The concern is that many of these mission statements don’t result in action, a phenomenon known as “purpose-washing.” 

ANA’s guidelines advise brands to create purpose statements that are “strategic and enduring” and rooted in “authenticity, human insights and business strategy.” The purpose statement should underscore the company’s current reason for existence, not its future goals, and live at the foundation of everything the company does, according to the ANA.

“Today’s customers have high expectations of brands that claim to be purposeful,” Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA, said in a press release. “But it’s not enough to articulate purpose through words or one-off campaigns. When brands root purpose in authenticity in everything they do, they can become forces for good in the world and drive growth.”

The six principles were developed by the ANA’s Center for Brand Purpose, a program launched in 2018, along with marketers, agency executives and other experts, according to a press release.

After developing its purpose statement, a company should integrate the ideas contained in this statement into its actions and organizational culture, the list of principles states. The company should implement systems to ensure its purpose statement is sustained both in brand campaigns and goals as well as in internal operations like hiring and training processes. The purpose statement should also be championed at all levels of the company and actively monitored and measured through both qualitative and quantitative metrics.

Additionally, company stakeholders, including customers and employees, should feel they can act alongside the company to help carry out its purpose statement.

 

In recent years, consumers’ support of brands has become increasingly linked to a brand’s stated purpose, including the social and political causes the brand backs. Dynata, a market research firm, collaborated with marketing agency StrawberryFrog on an annual study to measure consumers’ perceptions of over 200 companies’ purpose statements. Their report found that “149 million U.S. consumers would choose or boycott a company based on its socio-political stance on issues” and that, for 85 million U.S. consumers, a company’s stated purpose motivates their decision to purchase a product or service from that company.

The importance of brands putting purpose at the forefront was highlighted at this year’s Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where many winning campaigns focused on improving society. Among them was financial firm WeCapital’s “Data Tienda” campaign that created credit scores for women in Mexico. 

 

 

