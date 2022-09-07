ANA warns against purpose statements without corporate action

“Today’s customers have high expectations of brands that claim to be purposeful,” Bob Liodice, CEO of the ANA, said in a press release. “But it’s not enough to articulate purpose through words or one-off campaigns. When brands root purpose in authenticity in everything they do, they can become forces for good in the world and drive growth.”

The six principles were developed by the ANA’s Center for Brand Purpose, a program launched in 2018, along with marketers, agency executives and other experts, according to a press release.

After developing its purpose statement, a company should integrate the ideas contained in this statement into its actions and organizational culture, the list of principles states. The company should implement systems to ensure its purpose statement is sustained both in brand campaigns and goals as well as in internal operations like hiring and training processes. The purpose statement should also be championed at all levels of the company and actively monitored and measured through both qualitative and quantitative metrics.