What does the new jobs boom mean for the ad industry?

Emily Brinkert,

Just Global

For some agencies, heightened demand in certain areas of business has helped elucidate where budgets should be going in the coming year, like at Just Global, where agency leaders anticipate expanding their team by an additional 30% by year-end. “We are just starting our fiscal year and were able to preemptively take into consideration the areas we knew we would need to invest in,” said Emily Brinkert, Just Global’s senior VP of people. “Programmatic and analytics as disciplines and Singapore as a region are trending upward for us, with the idea of growing more multidisciplinary individuals who can take ownership of multiple areas on a piece of business.”

Andy Berkenfield,

Duncan Channon

For other agencies, the progression out of the pandemic has been the catalyst for growth. “We’re seeing marketers looking to hire agencies to capitalize on booming consumer demand as we transition past the worst two years of the pandemic,” said Duncan Channon CEO Andy Berkenfield. “This has led to a flurry of new business activity in Q1 2022.”

John Condon,

Distillery

The same rush to hire has been felt at agencies like The Distillery Project, based in Chicago. “We have record high employment levels right now,” said John Condon, Distillery’s founder and chief content officer. “And we’re still growing.”

Nick Martini,

Stept Studio

Of course, the spike in demand has resulted in a run on talent, posing new challenges for agencies working to meet client needs. “Our model of offering creative, production and post under one roof sometimes creates a snowball effect—if we staff up the creative department, everyone else down the funnel needs more support as well,” said Nick Martini, CEO at Stept Studios, who saw their team grow from 35 to 70 within one year. At Stept, areas of particular growth have included entertainment, with clients exploring new forms of content like film and television. “We are staffing up to stay ahead of the rush. Entertainment executives and visual effects specialists are a current priority, and we plan on adding 10 to 15 more staff to our team before the end of 2022,” said Martini.

Natalie Ackerman,

Jack Morton

Remote work has been one upside to the talent shakeup caused by the pandemic, opening up previously untapped pools in different parts of the country, or even different parts of the world. “Working remotely has opened up new markets for talent, which is helpful for recruitment,” said Natalie Ackerman, executive VP, talent and inclusion at Jack Morton, where inclusion and diversity continue to be top priorities. “In the rush to hire we must continue to invest in inclusive hiring practices and diversifying our workforce. In 2021, 42% of our new hires were BIPOC, diversifying our overall talent demographics by 10%, but we still have work to do.”

The struggle to staff up

Sharon Tunstall,

Empower

Even with the expanded talent market brought on by the move to remote work, HR leaders are finding it more challenging than ever to meet current staffing needs. “It is the most competitive market, perhaps ever,” said Sharon Tunstall, chief human resources officer at Empower. “Recruitment is challenging, given that everyone is fighting for similar experiences and skills. Even external recruiters are having issues with sourcing talent.”

Not only are agencies struggling to find full-timers, but freelancers are busier than ever, too. “Robust economic growth is providing loads of new work opportunities, but we don’t have enough people to get all that work done,” said Cactus’s Graham. “The go-to, trusted freelance resources we could previously rely on at a moment’s notice are booked out months in advance, people costs for our full-time staff have risen dramatically since last summer, and we’ve reforecasted our comp budgets for the rest of year.”

Sara Anhorn,

Critical Mass

The rising demand for talent has also posed challenges for existing staff, who may be stretched with longer waits to fill open positions and staff projects. “This has not only resulted in the cost for this talent climbing to all-time highs, but also a growing strain on talent already in-house taking on more work than possible while they wait longer for the agencies to hire—not to mention, a serious miscasting of tasks that would normally be aligned to less-experienced talent as a way of grooming and growing them,” said Sara Anhorn, chief talent officer at Critical Mass.

Bidding wars for potential employees have become commonplace in agencies, forced to act fast and aggressively to pursue new hires. “Since talent is scarce, it is a buyer’s market mentality forcing base salaries and other compensation adds upward,” said Empower’s Tunstall. “It is taking longer to find talent and when the right potential hire is identified, it is often the case that they have multiple offers.”