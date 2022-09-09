How Queen Elizabeth's death is affecting the ad industry

Within minutes, brands had started to respond by changing plans and postponing campaign launches. One of the country's most famous advertisers, John Lewis, had just launched a new TV spot under the brand platform "For All Life's Moments," but paused the campaign temporarily in light of the news.

Other campaigns being put on hold include a new push by Google, fronted by soccer star Ian Wright, to encourage people to learn new digital skills. It has been pushed back from its Monday launch date.

One industry exec told Ad Age: "I think every client and agency is looking at their copy carefully. Anything that references royalty or crowns, for example, is out. Also, people's mood is different and nobody particularly wants to see an ad today."

Other campaigns will be unavoidably postponed, given the decision of media owners to suspend some or all of their advertising. The U.K.'s main commercial broadcaster ITV dropped all advertising for 24 hours following the Queen's death and Ocean Outdoor has suspended ads on all its digital screens, posting instead a tribute message to the Queen. Print newspapers including The Times and the U.K's biggest digital newspaper Mail Online carried no advertising this morning. With ten days of mourning now to take place, and the date of the funeral still to be decided, it's not clear when media schedules will return to normal.

In the meantime, many activities have been suspended. The Premier League and English Football League postponed games this weekend and cricket, golf and rugby fixtures also were postponed. Aside from professional sports, other activities are also being canceled; Peloton suspended live classes in its newly-opened London studios until Monday.

Entertainment has also been affected as all normal programming on TV is being filled with royal coverage. And The Crown is rumored to be pausing production on series 6 as a mark of respect, although Netflix has yet to confirm this.

As the nation mourns, brands have been responding on social media. Many of the brands that posted first were traditional British companies, including the likes of John Lewis, Fortnum & Mason, British Airways, Marks & Spencer and Barbour. Tributes from these brands on social media were mainly somber and respectful.