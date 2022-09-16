UK advertising goes silent in lead-up to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

U.K. viewers won't see many TV commercials on the day of the funeral, too. Neither the U.K.’s biggest commercial broadcaster, ITV, nor the second biggest, Channel 4, will carry ads on any of their linear channels on Monday for 24 hours. Sky News is also pausing all ads for the day. This comes after a week in which several popular shows, including the BBC's "Strictly Come Dancing," were postponed to make way for rolling news coverage.

Although September is a key month for new shows and dramas, according to Yatin Patel, head of AV at Publicis Media Exchange, media owners will expect to be able to recoup any lost revenue by adding extra minutes of commercial time later in the year. “It could be that ITV will get the peak minutage back in the Football World Cup in November for example, or Channel 4 through the 'Great British Bake Off'. It will be a balance and it will be unnoticeable to the consumer,” said Patel.

Outdoor media owners are expected to recalibrate the cost of booked campaigns and return money to advertisers at the end of the run. But for print media, there could be something of a "halo effect," according to Rachel Plunkett, strategic partnerships director at Publicis Media Exchange, as people flock toward commemorative physical newspapers.

Since the queen’s death, print newspapers have carried little or no advertising (for example, on Sept. 13., the only full-page ads in the Times newspaper were a tribute to the queen by P&O Cruises and an ad for a Queen Elizabeth II memorial teddy bear by toy company Steiff). However, sales have soared. The Guardian, for example, saw a 100% sales uplift on the day following the queen’s death. “Obviously it’s meant a couple of dark days for publishers, but it’s also meant huge newsstand sales and afterward we could see an influx of advertisers coming back to print,” said Plunkett.

Both Patel and Plunkett said that most advertisers have been “understanding” about the hiatus and are also mindful of the mood of the nation and not being seen to “splurge” at a time of national mourning.