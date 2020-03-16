Ad Council, top media companies, White House partner on coronavirus PSAs
Ad Council will debut a series of public service announcement in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization is working with the White House, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to “provide critical and urgent messages to the American public,” the Ad Council said in a statement.
Media companies and digital platforms have also donated inventory on their TV channels, radio networks, social pages, outdoor space and other digital media, to run these messages.
Top TV and media executives, along with the Ad Council, were expected to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday to hash out a campaign surrounding the outbreak.
In response, NBCUniversal created a series of digital videos and social graphics in both English and Spanish to inform high-risk populations about the steps they can take to protect themselves and the public from the spread of the coronavirus. The PSAs will be available on Tuesday.
National broadcast PSAs featuring the U.S. Surgeon General will communicate the ways Americans can protect themselves and those most at risk. That script, developed by Group SJR, will also be made available as a template for media companies to create assets with their own local and state public health officials. Those will be distributed to stations later this week.
ViacomCBS is debuting a campaign led by MTV and its other entertainment and youth brands to communicate the importance of social distancing.Walt Disney and its ABC network are zeroing in on messaging for parents and families. The Atlantic’s internal creative studio is developing customized digital creative, while iHeartMedia will support messaging around social distancing and high-risk populations across its stations.