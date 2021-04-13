Advertising insights from 4 top DTC social media spenders
Consumers buy luggage, organic groceries and even braces from the couch. And it’s a good thing, considering that’s where we spent most of last year. While COVID-19 sped up development, profitable direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands were already growing, and have the opportunity and budgets to experiment with platforms and audiences.
Bypassing the middleman (sorry retailers and resellers), notable companies like Casper and Stitch Fix sell directly to their buyers. This uninterrupted communication channel benefits consumers through competitive pricing, direct contact with the seller and access to experimental product releases.
Here are four of the top DTC brands that are spending on social media advertising in 2021. We’ll examine agency relationships, additional ad spending and seller, martech and agency opportunities. Interestingly, all four are hyperfocused on Facebook and Instagram, with no Twitter investments at this time.
1. Imperfect Foods (grocery delivery, eliminating food waste)—Facebook ad budget $7.9 million, Instagram $2 million
Imperfect Foods sells at heavily discounted prices “ugly” fruits and vegetables that don’t meet grocery store requirements, appealing to young consumers.
According to iSpot, Imperfect Foods’ full-year TV spend in 2020 was $2.4 million, a massive increase from $69,100 spent in this channel in 2019. Magellan reports that the company placed around 30 podcast ads over the last year and, and Pathmatics says Imperfect Foods spent around $14.8 million on digital display ads in 2020, a little more than double the $6.2 million spent in 2019.
• Sellers: Imperfect Foods seems to target a wide range of consumers. It focuses on Gen-X and millennials through national TV ads, while its digital ads skew toward a younger crowd, including Gen-Z. The company should continue to increase spending throughout 2021.
• Agency and martech: It seems the company works with an in-house creative team. While there are no signs that Imperfect Foods is looking for an agency partner, those offering PR and communication assistance should reach out for support with brand awareness.
2. HelloFresh (meal-kit delivery services)—Facebook budget $3.1 million, Instagram $4.5 million
HelloFresh boosted distribution and new recipes with increased demand for home-cooking options during quarantine. The company targets Gen-Z and millennial mothers through digital ad spending on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and podcasts.
So far in 2021, HelloFresh has reached a quarter of its full 2020 national TV expenditures. According to iSpot it’s spent $4.4 million on this channel since January, compared to $18.1 million the year prior. The company placed spots on The Office, The Jim Rome Show, NHL Hockey and Teen Titans Go!. For 2020, Pathmatics reports that the company allocated $47 million to digital ads, up 26% from $37.2 million in 2019.
• Agency and martech: PlusMedia handles its media remit, so you’ll have better luck looking for opportunities elsewhere for now. HelloFresh doesn't show any signs of upcoming reviews.
3. Peloton (exercise and media company)—Facebook ad spend $4.8 million, Instagram $870,000
Following the August 2020 hire of global marketing and communications senior VP Dara Tresder, Peloton is conducting an agency review for the Tokyo Olympics. The selected agency won’t replace any incumbent relationships, but will likely increase ad spending.
According to iSpot, Peloton spent $87.6 million on national TV ads in 2020 during broadcasts of NFL, MLB and college football games, as well as the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a 61% decrease from 2019’s $140.6 million.
Pathmatics notes that Peloton earned 1.9 billion impressions through Facebook ads (45%), desktop video ads (32%), mobile video ads (11%), Instagram ads (9%), and desktop display ads (3%). It placed most (97%) on facebook.com, youtube.com, instagram.com, hulu.com and runnersworld.com.
• Sellers: Peloton targets a range of consumers, focusing on millennials and Gen-Z via digital display. TV ads skew toward Gen-X. Sellers should reach out with relevant ad space.
• Agency and martech: Reach out soon to win Olympics work. Peloton works with Horizon Media on media and digital and Mekanism on creative. Agencies that have had success with advertising during major sporting events may have more luck winning this remit.
4. Grove Collaborative (sustainable home essentials delivery)—Facebook ad budget $3 million, Instagram $2.3 million
Grove Collaborative recently selected Camp + King as its agency of record. The agency’s first project, a fully integrated campaign focusing on what people say about natural products compared what they actually purchase will debut in mid-2021.
In December 2020 the company raised a $125 million in a funding round led by Counterpoint Global, bringing Grove Collaborative's total valuation to $1.32 billion. This funding will help the company expand into new categories, including the clean beauty space, and debut new brands throughout 2021. According to iSpot, Grove Collaborative hasn't invested in national TV since the first half of 2019. This drop has allowed for higher digital display ad spending, but the company may return to national TV with its new agency of record.
Last year, Pathmatics reported that the company earned 627.7 million digital impressions via desktop video (60%), Instagram (21%), and Facebook (19%) ads. Grove Collaborative allocated $8 million toward this channel in 2020, up 60% from 2019. Its traditional “mom-vertising” target demographic skews toward Gen-Z and millennials with its sustainability efforts appealing to these audiences.
• Agency and martech: Since Camp + King is Grove Collaborative’s full-service AOR, look elsewhere for more immediate opportunities.
