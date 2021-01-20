Advertising

Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community is tomorrow

The Jan. 21 virtual event examines how the industry can be more inclusive of Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander voices
Published on January 20, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities
Credit: Photos courtesy speakers

Don't miss the next Ad Age Town Hall, our Jan. 21 virtual event exploring what inclusion looks like for the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander community when it comes to advertising and marketing.

Among the topics being discussed are:
• The realities of the AAPI community today
• Barriers to internal representation
• Understanding and connecting with the community
• What does inclusive marketing look like?

Confirmed speakers include:
Telly Wong, senior VP and chief content officer, IW Group
Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy
Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok
Katie Soo, senior VP and head of growth marketing for HBO Max, Warner Media
Indrajit Majumdar, executive VP, Zee TV
Aisea Laungaue, partner and chief strategy officer, Anomaly LA
Daphne Kwok, VP of multicultural leadership for Asian American and Pacific Islander audience strategy, AARP
Jay Kim, president, AAAZA and 3AF
Michelle Grant, senior art director, GSD&M
Shilpa Gadhok, brand marketing and strategy consultant
Marvin Chow, VP of marketing, Google
Mariko Carpenter, VP of strategic community alliances, Nielsen

Tickets to the Ad Age Town Hall are free—RSVP here.

In this article:

Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities

Cinema ad seller Screenvision taps Redbox to boost advertising capabilities
Natural Light creates ‘world’s most expensive piece of art’ to highlight student debt crisis

Natural Light creates ‘world’s most expensive piece of art’ to highlight student debt crisis
Opinion: Get ready for the great marketing reset of 2021

Opinion: Get ready for the great marketing reset of 2021
What does inclusion look like for the AAPI community?

What does inclusion look like for the AAPI community?
Coors Light is championing NFL legend Tom Flores’ Hall of Fame bid

Coors Light is championing NFL legend Tom Flores’ Hall of Fame bid
NBC’s ‘Mr. Mayor’ promo campaign is a love letter to Los Angeles

NBC’s ‘Mr. Mayor’ promo campaign is a love letter to Los Angeles
Office Hours: How we will work in 2021

Office Hours: How we will work in 2021

Uncomfortable Conversations: Native Tongue's founder on being the 'only chip in the cookie'

Uncomfortable Conversations: Native Tongue's founder on being the 'only chip in the cookie'