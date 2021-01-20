Last chance to RSVP: Ad Age Town Hall on the AAPI community is tomorrow
Don't miss the next Ad Age Town Hall, our Jan. 21 virtual event exploring what inclusion looks like for the Asian, Asian American and Pacific Islander community when it comes to advertising and marketing.
Among the topics being discussed are:
• The realities of the AAPI community today
• Barriers to internal representation
• Understanding and connecting with the community
• What does inclusive marketing look like?
Confirmed speakers include:
Telly Wong, senior VP and chief content officer, IW Group
Titania Tran, copywriter, Wieden+Kennedy
Nick Tran, head of global marketing, TikTok
Katie Soo, senior VP and head of growth marketing for HBO Max, Warner Media
Indrajit Majumdar, executive VP, Zee TV
Aisea Laungaue, partner and chief strategy officer, Anomaly LA
Daphne Kwok, VP of multicultural leadership for Asian American and Pacific Islander audience strategy, AARP
Jay Kim, president, AAAZA and 3AF
Michelle Grant, senior art director, GSD&M
Shilpa Gadhok, brand marketing and strategy consultant
Marvin Chow, VP of marketing, Google
Mariko Carpenter, VP of strategic community alliances, Nielsen
