Netflix's Bozoma Saint John to publish memoir in 2022

'The Urgent Life' will tell the story of how the CMO survived the death of her husband
By Jeanine Poggi. Published on December 11, 2020.
This is the weirdest ad we've seen all year

Bozoma Saint John, CMO, Netflix.

Credit: T.J. Martell Foundation/PR Newswire

Bozoma Saint John will publish a memoir in 2022.

Titled “The Urgent Life,” the Netflix chief marketing officer will tell the story of the photos of her husband that she took in his last few weeks and how loss taught her how to live life with urgency. The book is described as as “roadmap to navigating struggle, and a touchstone for those enduring their own battles, letting them know that they are not alone, that they can make it through, and that there is light and peace, and even inspiration, waiting for them when they do.”

Saint John announced the book deal on Instagram today, which also marks the seventh anniversary since the death of her husband Peter Saint John.

The memoir will be published by Viking Books.

Saint John was named CMO of Netflix in June. She joined the streaming giant from Endeavor, where she served as CMO since 2018. She started her career at Spike Lee’s advertising agency, and has held marketing roles at Pepsi, Apple Music and Uber.

Saint John is also slated to teach a workshop at Harvard called “Anatomy of a Badass.”

Thumbnail
Jeanine Poggi

Jeanine Poggi covers the TV industry and how broadcast and cable networks and distributors are adopting to the changes in the world of TV advertising. She joined Ad Age in 2012, following six years covering the retail and media industries and other financial sectors for Women's Wear Daily, Forbes and TheStreet.

