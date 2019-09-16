Nike's 'Dream Crazy' nabs Outstanding Commercial Emmy
Capping off its success on both the business front and in ad industry circles, Nike’s “Dream Crazy” earned the Outstanding Commercial Award during the 71st Annual Emmy Awards. The award was announced during the Creative Arts Emmy celebration in downtown Los Angeles this past weekend.
The "Dream Crazy" campaign's two-minute anthem film, which stars Colin Kaepernick and a host of other athletes, builds on the controversial tweet from the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback that read, "Believe in something. Even if it means losing everything."
It was created out of Wieden & Kennedy Portland and directed by Park Pictures’ Lance Acord and was part of the brand’s 30th anniversary celebration of the “Just Do It” platform.
Nike bested Apple, which had earned double Emmy nominations for spots from its “Behind the Mac” and “Shot on iPhone” campaigns, created out of TBWA/MAL; and Netlfix, which was in the running for its “A Great Day in Hollywood” ad from Kamp Grizzly and Sandy Hook Promise, nominated for a spot from BBDO that depicted a school shooting through the eyes of the culprit, commemorating the sixth anniversary of the Connecticut tragedy.
Earlier this year, “Dream Crazy” earned the inaugural Entertainment Grand Prix for Sport as well as the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes, among other industry honors.