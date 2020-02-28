Advertising

Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin gives a Leap Day '21-year-old' her first legal drink

It wants to give others their first potent potable as well
By Ann-Christine Diaz. Published on February 28, 2020.
Credit: Aviation Gin

Actor Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin wants to be the official adult beverage for Leap Year babies. The brand is celebrating the 21st birthday of Arlene Manko, who was born on February 29, 1936, by presenting her with her first-ever legal drink. It wants to cheer on others turning legal tomorrow too.  

On social media this morning, Reynolds gave a shout out to Manko with this video to mark her arrival at drinking age. In the humorous film, which he narrates, Manko looks back on her milestones—she was technically 5-years-old when she got married and had seven children when she was pretty much still a “child” herself. She hasn’t been a saint through it all, however—one scene depicts her getting carded at the deli as she wears a disguise. 

The video also invites other Leap Year babies who turn 21 tomorrow to email [email protected] to receive a gift card to an online spirits retailer so Aviation can be their first legal drink as well.

Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort created the film alongside agency 160over90.

According to an Aviation Gin representative, Manko is indeed a real person who lives in Pittsburgh. Though she says in the video that she likes to "follow the rules," she has snuck a couple beers over the years. 

In this article:

Thumbnail
Ann-Christine Diaz

Ann-Christine Diaz is the Creativity Editor at Ad Age. She has been covering the creative world of advertising and marketing for more than a decade. Outside of the job, she can be found getting in touch with her own creativity.

Follow View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Brands line up to respond to Burger King’s moldy Whopper campaign

Brands line up to respond to Burger King’s moldy Whopper campaign
The New York Times returns to the Oscars in 'Truth' ad starring Janelle Monáe

The New York Times returns to the Oscars in 'Truth' ad starring Janelle Monáe
4 key ways the ad experience will be reinvented in the next decade

4 key ways the ad experience will be reinvented in the next decade
Petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo tops 2 million signatures

Petition to make Kobe Bryant the new NBA logo tops 2 million signatures
These are the top companies creatives want to work for in 2020

These are the top companies creatives want to work for in 2020
Remembering Kobe Bryant off the court—in marketing and film

Remembering Kobe Bryant off the court—in marketing and film
Richard Edelman, Annie Leibovitz among 2020 Advertising Hall of Fame inductees

Richard Edelman, Annie Leibovitz among 2020 Advertising Hall of Fame inductees
Smartwater partnering with Gal Gadot for new ad push, product expansion

Smartwater partnering with Gal Gadot for new ad push, product expansion