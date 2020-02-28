Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin gives a Leap Day '21-year-old' her first legal drink
Actor Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin wants to be the official adult beverage for Leap Year babies. The brand is celebrating the 21st birthday of Arlene Manko, who was born on February 29, 1936, by presenting her with her first-ever legal drink. It wants to cheer on others turning legal tomorrow too.
On social media this morning, Reynolds gave a shout out to Manko with this video to mark her arrival at drinking age. In the humorous film, which he narrates, Manko looks back on her milestones—she was technically 5-years-old when she got married and had seven children when she was pretty much still a “child” herself. She hasn’t been a saint through it all, however—one scene depicts her getting carded at the deli as she wears a disguise.
The video also invites other Leap Year babies who turn 21 tomorrow to email [email protected] to receive a gift card to an online spirits retailer so Aviation can be their first legal drink as well.
Reynolds’ production company Maximum Effort created the film alongside agency 160over90.
According to an Aviation Gin representative, Manko is indeed a real person who lives in Pittsburgh. Though she says in the video that she likes to "follow the rules," she has snuck a couple beers over the years.