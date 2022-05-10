Why automation-enabled time savings is a gateway to growth

For agencies and in-house advertising teams, saving time on repetitive tasks is the gateway to meaningful growth and success. Fluency’s robotic process automation for advertising (RPA4A) goes beyond average automation by streamlining processes to their core.

Innovative automation tactics that leverage RPA4A can help your team grow and thrive. You can take ownership of your process and avoid the pitfalls of outsourcing work, free employees from tasks that can be automated and give them space to be strategic and creative, and in the process scale up and let fiscal growth follow. Here are four ways you can grow your business by saving time with RPA4A:

1. Increased accuracy, decreased hours. Task work is tedious, repetitive and prone to errors. Through RPA4A, you can increase the accuracy of your ads, targeting and inputs, and spend less time fixing faux pas.

What does that look like in action? Here’s an example: The leadership team of a growing digital marketing agency determines they spend 120 hours per week managing pay-per-click (PPC) data and another 20 hours per week fixing errors. By automating budgets, bids and data tracking through RPA4A technology, the team is able to reduce expenses or reallocate those hours toward something more impactful.

2. Take ownership of your process. One way your team can save time is by outsourcing. But this method still depends on manual processes, and distractions can impact the work. When you add RPA4A to an outsourced approach, it saves time while giving you ownership over the work that’s being done for you.

3. Read the room: Your employees have something better to say. The equation is simple: Saving time on task work means you’ll have more time for high-cognition work, which is strategic, engaging and meaningful in a way that speaks to your workers’ unique passions and skills. It frees them from repetitive tasks that can be automated, moving them up the value chain to be more strategic and creative. For every hour of time you save through robotic process automation, that’s another hour your employees can spend on high-skill (and high-growth) creative and strategic projects.

4. Scaling up? Let fiscal growth follow. Whether you’re growing your team from 50 to 100, or from 1,000 to beyond, you’ll want to optimize your processes to maximize revenue as you scale. With RPA4A, your process will be streamlined from the get-go. Naturally, the more your team grows, the more time you’ll save—and the more revenue you’ll generate.

Want to save time? Start with these key tools:

• Notifications. With notifications, strategists and analysts don’t waste time hunting for optimizations—the optimizations come to them. If you’re looking to proactively streamline your processes, start with expired messaging concerns that scan ad content for lapsed language and dates. Keyword analysis tasks are another means of saving time analyzing keyword performance, and budget reallocation recommendations can move budget to and from groups of campaigns based on a variety of considerations (this feature can also be fully automated).

• Budgeting. Budgeting dominates most of an analyst's day-to-day efforts. Fluency’s tools can free up most of that time while vastly improving the accuracy of the spend. Whether it’s done evenly, more at the start or end of the month, or based on historical spend averages, users can leverage pacing strategies to tailor how they allocate their dollars.

• Underspend Mitigation initiates automated optimizations when an account is underpacing, mirroring the types of levers a strategist would pull in order to keep campaign spend on track.

• Blueprints allow customers to launch and maintain an unlimited number of accounts. Like a blueprint you can use to build thousands of homes—while customizing aspects of each—Blueprints are the secret to portfolio management at scale. Users can make a single change at the Blueprint level that impacts hundreds or thousands of accounts, instead of having to make the same change manually for each account.

• Bulk tools offer the ability to make targeted changes across multiple accounts without those changes impacting all accounts. Users can take a variety of actions, from adjusting keyword bids to editing ad content, and schedule those actions with start and end dates ahead of time.

Fluency’s RPA4A platform is built with time savings in mind. Saving time amplifies your business’ value and paves the way for growth. Whether you want to cut down hours, improve outsourcing, prioritize high-cognition work, scale up or all of the above, RPA4A-enabled time savings is your route to growth.