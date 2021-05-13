Ogilvy New York has a new president following Lauren Crampsie’s departure
Carina De Blois is being promoted to president of Ogilvy, New York, according to an internal memo obtained by Ad Age, following Lauren Crampsie’s departure from the role, which was reported last week.
“I am pleased to announce that Carina De Blois will be taking over as President of Ogilvy New York,” reads the memo from Devika Bulchandani, CEO of North America. “Carina is someone who understands the importance of both creativity and community. For Ogilvy to have a healthy and growing business, we need a thriving New York. Carina's emphasis on trust and value of team will help us achieve that goal together."
The 20-year industry veteran has spent seven of those years at Ogilvy, most recently as chief client officer for the New York office as well as global client leader for Ogilvy’s Samsung account, which she will maintain moving forward. She also worked on some other big-name accounts including IBM, J&J, and Facebook. Prior to joining Ogilvy, she spent time with Rapp and FCB Global, holding various account director roles.
Currently, there aren’t any plans to fill her previous role, a spokesman for Ogilvy confirmed.
Also included in the memo is the elevation of Liam Parker to the newly created role of chief client officer for Ogilvy North America. Parker previously served as a managing director for USA new business. Prior to his time at Ogilvy, he spent six years at McCann Erickson Australia where he working on accounts like MasterCard.
“Liam most recently has been leading business development across the region,” Bulchandani says. ”In that role, he effectively operated at the intersection of capabilities and talent to help us win the trust of and business of a number of new clients. I believe that experience coupled with his proven track record as an account leader—and his ability to make people laugh—make him a perfect fit for this role and I am thrilled to have him as a partner.”
Other than Crampsie’s departure, Ogilvy has made some significant changes in its leadership recently. Last April, then Worldwide CEO and Chairman John Seifert left the agency after 41 years and was succeeded by Deloitte vet Adam Main as global CEO. In March, Bulchandani assumed the role of CEO of Ogilvy North America, joining from McCann Worldgroup, where she was president of North America.
The agency has recently posted some new business wins, including Zippo; Pernod Richard's tequila and mezcal brands; brand strategy for Enterprise; creative for Absolut, James Hardie, and the World of Hyatt. In April, the agency lost the Instagram account. In March, Business Insider reported that Philips left WPP, ending a 10-year relationship with Ogilvy.