Agency news you need to know this week

With the 2022 midterm elections just around the corner, “No Voting No Vucking” is intended to get more young Black citizens interested in voting. The song focuses on the theme of singles who don’t vote being a “red flag” or a negative when searching for a partner. One of Santana’s lines sums it up best: “He got mad jokes, he don’t seem broke, the only red flag–he say he don’t vote."

“Attraction boils down to how one prioritizes the physical, emotional and intellectual," Majority Founder and CEO Omid Farhang said in a statement. “To encourage more singles to vote, we're formally adding civic duty to that priority list."

The campaign also includes a new digital hub within the BLK app where users can register to vote and learn more about political issues within their community.

This is the latest example of Majority launching a music video based on a topical issue. Last year the agency tapped rappers Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, and Mia X for a song called “Vax that Thang Up,” a vaccine-themed song that parodied Juvenile's hip-hop song “Back That Thang Up.”

FCB London’s new CEO

FCB Global has promoted Katy Wright to CEO of FCB Inferno, the network’s London agency, a vacant role since founder Frazer Gibney became chairman last year. Wright, who will report to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull, has been managing director at the agency since January 2021. She has been instrumental in winning and leading accounts including Zurich U.K., Unite Students, BMW, Valspar and Kimberly-Clark brands Andrex and Kleenex.

Wright has also championed creative work including Virgin Group’s “Dyslexic Thinking,” which won FCB Inferno’s first-ever Titanium Grand Prix at this year's Cannes Lions, and has been open about her own dyslexia.

“Katy is consistently described as compassionate and competitive. Two words that are difficult to hold at the same time. But Katy does,” said FCB Global Chair and Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle in a statement. “These qualities make her a champion and a leader of world-class creativity. She shares the FCB belief that creativity is a beautiful economic multiplier. I cannot wait to watch her continue to positively contribute to our industry as CEO of FCB Inferno."

Gut North America’s new chief creative officers

Gut has elevated its North America executive creative directors to leadership roles. Ricardo Casal and Juan Javier Peña Plaza are now chief creative officers overseeing the agency’s offices and six executive creative directors in Miami, Toronto and Los Angeles.