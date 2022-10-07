Agency news you need to know this week

Just briefly
WPP has acquired Passport Brand Design, a Los Angeles-based design agency founded in 2004. The agency will join VMLY&R’s global network.
Wunderman Thompson has appointed Preeya Vyas as its global chief experience officer. Vyas was most recently chief strategy and innovation officer at DeVito/Verdi, and previously served as chief experience officer at Saatchi & Saatchi, New York. While the agency didn’t have a global lead for its customer experience offering, Sherine Kazim, who left the agency at the end of 2021, was chief experience officer for WT’s North America region.
Havas Health & You has appointed Paul Pfleiderer as president of its healthcare agency, Havas Life New York. He joins from TBWA\WorldHealth, where he most recently served as U.S. managing partner and, prior to that, global chief strategy officer.
Los Angeles-based agency Zambezi has launched a media agency called Scale by Zambezi. Scale, which is an extension of its media offering, will function as its own business entity while also existing as a fully integrated division within Zambezi. The media entity will focus on mid-market brands whose media spends range from $1 million to $20 million.
Jaclyn Ruelle, who served as a senior VP, managing director of The Martin Agency’s Culture Impact Lab, is now a VP head of brand at Papa Johns. She was with Martin for over three years.
BMW and Mini have named Dentsu’s iProspect as offline media agency of record for Europe following a pitch.
De'Longhi Group has appointed Mediaplus as its North America media agency focused on media planning and buying. The account was previously handled by Wavemaker, which won the business in September 2021.
Ad Net Zero has appointed former OMD U.S. CEO John Osborn as U.S. director of the organization, which focuses on promoting climate initiatives in the ad industry, as the group looks to expand into the U.S.
Portland, Maine-based Via has been named social agency of record for Card Conduit, completed a branding project for Sebago Clean Waters and is partnering with the C3 division of LiveNation to build out its festival properties. There were no prior agencies.
DDB Europe has launched a fashion innovation agency called DDB Fresh focused on creating sustainable products and campaigns for non-fashion brands.
Independent New York agency Barker has been named creative and strategy agency of record for Maidenform and Bali, both of which are part of HanesBrands.
Chicago-based agency Blue Chip celebrated its 40th anniversary in the metaverse, where more than 100 employees participated in various virtual activities including a dance party, scavenger hunt and competitions for who has the best avatar. Prizes included gift cards, and avatar winners will be featured on Blue Chip's social channels. Moving forward whenever someone visits the space, the avatars will be featured by department, with winners getting “special features," according to a spokesman for the agency.