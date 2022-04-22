Agency news you need to know this week

“We did everything we could to help him [Jerry Smith], from putting his best hits online to pasting signs in the streets across the world,” Sinmaleza said in his post. “We did it because we felt it was a good satire of how the industry works, never expecting something in exchange or knowing what could be the outcome of it. Just two nerds trying to bring some fun to everyone’s feed.”

While "Jerry Smith" was hired by DDB’s gaming agency, the relationship didn’t expand beyond that, the duo confirmed.

“We already got what we wanted: a job for Jerry. And that was fine for us as it was the only objective from the beginning,” the pair told Ad Age in a written statement. “Plus we are not as talented as Jerry to create the next 'Hungry for Apples.'” ("Hungry for Apples" was Jerry Smith's signature ad campaign in the show.)

The next goal for the duo was to create a satirical awards show that mirrors “The Appley Awards” from the show. In his post, Sinmaleza said the account was taken down by the platform and the two haven’t been able to recover it.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t get a lot of information. Basically what we know is that being a person you’re not goes against the terms and conditions,” Sinmaleza and Fenestraz said in a written comment to Ad Age. “We were trying to find a way to contact the platform and explain it’s just a fan page, but it was impossible. So we decided to explain what happened to the community created around Jerry and see if maybe we could call attention. The response has been awesome. We don’t know if it will be useful or not, but we’re glad to see how many people miss Jerry."

Dentsu Media launches apprenticeship program

Dentsu Media has launched a new apprenticeship program called The Media Experience across its US media agencies, Carat, Dentsu X and iProspect.The eight-week program, which is open to anyone—even those without advertising experience—provides hands-on training and onboarding into full-time roles including media planning, paid search, investment, and programmatic on existing client teams.

To attract talent to the program, Dentsu Media ​​is developing partnerships with organizations to help reach veterans and other individuals returning to the workforce or looking to make career changes, in addition to recruiting from its existing network of universities.

The program’s first official cohort is in progress and includes individuals both with and without college degrees, some with internship experience and others working full-time jobs in the hospitality, IT, and retail fields, among others. Dentsu will host two more cohorts in 2022 with the aim of hiring 200 or more new employees a year through The Media Experience.

First stop, Chicago

Jane Lynch, an Illinois native, is showing viewers all the best spots to check out in the Windy City and beyond in the campaign “Middle of Everything,” created by Chicago-based agency OKRP. Governor JB Pritzker kicked off the campaign with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity at the Shedd Aquarium.