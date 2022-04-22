Agency news you need to know this week

“Bam is committed to driving valuable impact for our clients, and this new campaign serves as an educational and engaging way for consumers to interact with the brand in their own surroundings,” said Lonn Shulkin, CEO at Bam Strategy. “With our deep understanding of the customer journey, it was only natural for us to look at how we could combine intimacy with digital technology to launch this new product for Durex."
Stagwell invests in e-commerce
Stagwell has acquired Brand New Galaxy, a marketing and technology company that works with brands such as Bayer pharmaceuticals and Lindt chocolate. BNG has over 600 experts across Europe, the U.S. and the Middle East and North Africa, expanding Stagwell’s e-commerce capabilities to more global clients.
BNG joins the Stagwell Media Network, which focuses on using data and technology. As part of the network, it will go to market under the BNG brand. The brand has been a partner of Stagwell since 2021 as part of its Global Affiliate Program; this is the first acquisition Stagwell has made of one of its affiliates, according to the holding company.
Just briefly
Chemistry has named Renee Williams Royal as its first VP, head of production. She will head up the agency’s production arm, Test Tube Productions, and be responsible for all broadcast, social and experiential productions
Dept, a digital agency owned by PE firm Carlyle, has acquired growth marketing agency 3Q digital. Together the two entities will have 3,000 employees and manage over $3 billion in digital media spending across over 180 markets.
Creative agency Octagon has appointed Sarah Glover and Lucy Collier to the newly created roles of global creative directors, based in the London office. In their new role, the pair will help guide the creative development for many of its global client accounts, such as Mastercard. Prior to joining Octagon, they were both creative directors at Leagas Delaney in London.
Republica Havas has hired Saif Ishoof as an innovator in residence. Most recently, Ishoof worked as VP of Engagement at Florida International University and as senior advisor for innovation and technology for the City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. “In this new consultative position, Saif Ishoof will be involved in creating opportunities and partnerships for Republica Havas in technology, innovation and culture, including blockchain, the metaverse and Web3,” according to a statement by the agency.
Material has announced that Bill Kanarick has been named CEO and Anil Arora its chief financial officer. The move comes as former CEO Dave Sackman becomes the executive chairman of the board of directors. Prior to becoming the newest CEO, Kanarick was president at the company.
OS Studios has hired Eric Fischman as head of creative, a new role at the creative agency. Before joining, Fischman had worked at video game giant Activision Blizzard for four years. There he was a broadcast and content producer working on games such as Overwatch and Call of Duty.
Marketing consultancy XenoPsi has hired Paul Nelson for the new role of managing director of its marketing and advertising division. Prior to joining, Nelson had worked at Arnold for 27 years as executive VP and managing director, where he managed the agency’s Jack Daniel’s global portfolio.