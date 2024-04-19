Agency news you need to know this week

“With a modern, innovative and versatile new product lineup, Johnston & Murphy is definitely not your dad’s shoe company, in fact it’s not even just a shoe company anymore,” said Colin Jeffery, co-founder and chief creative officer at Wolfgang, in a statement.

Accenture Song names new practice lead

Accenture Song has appointed Katrina Alcorn as North America design and digital products practice lead, a newly created role. Alcorn formerly served as general manager, design at IBM.

Alcorn will report to Olof Schybergson, Accenture Song’s global design and digital products lead, and Ndidi Oteh, North America lead. She will oversee Accenture Song’s North America products and services work for clients across industries, from banking and healthcare to retail and travel.

“For the last several years, I’ve been in the trenches with my teams, learning what it means to design and deliver products and experiences powered by AI,” Alcorn said in a statement. “Joining Accenture Song feels like all three experiences—consulting, product design leadership, and innovating with AI—are coming together in the best way possible.”