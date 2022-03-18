Agency news you need to know this week

“At Bumble Bee, we firmly believe that everyone deserves to eat well, no matter what,” Jeanine Lewis Canales, VP and head of marketing at Bumble Bee said. “The idea of democratizing wellness is what inspired us to confront the reasons why younger generations often do not choose tuna today. Our research shows that this is often because younger generations don’t view tuna as versatile, nor fitted for their foodie aspirations. Sometimes they even forget how good tuna is for them.”

The campaign videos highlight various uses and health benefits of the brand’s tuna products. It will run in local markets including New York; Baltimore, Maryland; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Charlotte, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia.

Agency rebrand

M/SIX, a joint venture between The&Partnership and WPP, will now be going by the name mSix&Partners.

“As a business we are doubling down on partnership," Jack Swayne, managing director and global CEO at mSix&Partners said. “Partnership has allowed us, our clients and our people to adapt to change in the past and will be even more important as we lean in to continual change in the future. Our name must reflect who we are and who we want to be, an agency that is at the forefront of data, tech and media and knows how to connect that to brand experience, comms and unique ways of working; mSix&Partners does that perfectly.”

The identity change also comes with a new “Further, Faster” brand positioning.

Just Briefly

A new initiative from LeadingAge, a representative for over 5,000 elder service nonprofits, and agency Joy Collective will distribute COVID vaccine information to its network of health workers specifically tailored for Black and Hispanic caregivers. Through social media graphics, printable posters, vaccine information handouts and a campaign messaging brief, the partners hope to provide all the information needed for those aiding senior citizens to make informed choices about administering the vaccine and boosters.

Ogilvy has named Maria O’Keeffe as its chief people officer, replacing Jag Dhanji, who will be leaving the agency at the end of the month, according to a spokesman for the agency. O’Keeffe previously served 25 years at Edelman, where she recently held the title of global chief talent officer of practices, sectors and clients.

Seattle-based DNA has hired Mishy Cass as its new executive creative director, which is the agency’s most senior creative role. The role was previously held by Steve Williams, who is leaving the agency to pursue new creative endeavors, according to a statement by the agency.

Wavemaker has named Jessica Maley as its chief people officer, North America, replacing Kristen Metzger, who departed the agency in January. Metzger previously served as chief people officer for Wavemaker’s APAC region.

Retail chain Northern Tool + Equipment has named Minneapolis-based Colle McVoy as its agency of record following a client-led competitive pitch. The agency will partner with the company on strategy, creative, media, content and brand experience.

BCW has named Deb Freeman as its new chief strategy officer, North America. She replaces Thomas Bunn, who left the agency to join Zeno Group. For the past four years, Freeman ran Move Consulting, where she counseled brands and advertising agencies including McCann New York, Saatchi & Saatchi, Ulta Beauty, and McDonald’s. Before that, she spent two years as Chief Strategy Officer at FCB New York

Los Angeles-based Sibling Rivalry has brought on two new creatives to fill brand new roles. Mitch Monson has joined as executive creative director and Burke Miles has joined as creative director.

Chicago-based 1o8 has brought on Jen Bills to fill the newly created role of executive VP, executive creative director. Previously Bills served as group creative director at OKRP; she was one of the first 10 employees to join that agency.

Maryland-based RP3 has brought on three new hires for newly created roles. Alix Bortnick has been named head of business development; Brendan O’Brien was named associate creative director, copywriter; and Maryam St. Antoine was appointed account director.

Creative agency Glow has brought on Ellie Lloyd as its executive creative director, replacing Kurt Kretten, who left the agency in October. Prior to joining the agency, Lloyd served as global creative manager at Netflix working on originals projects including documentaries, unscripted, comedy, and kids and family content.

Red & Co. has appointed Clare Pickens as its global managing director, which is an expansion of the managing director role held by Brett Corrick, who left the agency in July for personal reasons, according to a spokeswoman for the agency. The role is also an expansion of Pickens’ previous role as global business director.