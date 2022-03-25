Agency news you need to know this week

“You watch me like you were a child?” the computer-generated character asks. Derbez then goes on to explain how things have changed since the show aired from a streaming perspective, but also for Latinos in the entertainment industry. More than 1,000 hours were put into the project in order to match the character’s face and mannerisms. The spot aired today during the qualifying match between Mexico and the United States for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

FCB New York has named Suzanne Santiago to executive VP and managing director of the New York office, which is a newly created role. Santiago joined the shop 22 years ago as a senior account executive working on the Chase business. Most recently, Santiago held the role of director of business leadership, overseeing the 30-person account management department and running the agency’s FDA Center for Tobacco Products’ public education campaigns.

Wunderman Thompson has named Laura Cona as chief growth officer for its North America region, a position that was previously held by Melissa Dorko, who left the agency to join Deloitte Consulting. Cona most recently served as head of growth, North America for BBH USA.

Media by Mother has appointed Zack Cohen as its first director of marketing intelligence for its New York office. Cohen previously served as associate director of strategic innovation and insights at Media Storm.

Michelin has tapped Ogilvy as its lead customer relationship management agency following a competitive pitch. The account will be led out of Ogilvy’s Paris office and supported by Ogilvy teams spanning the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, along with China.

Blockchain fintech company Greenbox has named Innocean USA as its first agency of record.

Gravity Road’s New York office has made two executive hires for newly created roles. Chris Magniac, previously at Havas Media, joins as connections planner, and Ryan Colet, previously at The&Partnership, joins as head of client services for the U.S.

Personal care company HRB Brands, which owns brands like Zest, VO5, Brut, SGX and Thicker Fuller Hair, has named Øuterkind as its agency of record.

Milwaukee-based Hanson Dodge has been named agency of record for Colectivo Coffee. The decision was made without a review and followed a month after the agency was named AOR for Now vitamins and supplements.

Healthcare agency Klick Health has announced that its Klick Ideas Exchange event, which takes place in New York City on September 22, will feature an onstage conversation with President Barack Obama. The annual event has had big-name speakers in the past including Margaret Atwood, Sheryl Crow and President Bill Clinton.