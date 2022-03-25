Agency Brief

Agency news you need to know this week

In this week's Agency Brief: A virtual WNBA experience, GroupM’s $15 million investment in talent, and more
By Brian Bonilla. Published on March 25, 2022.
Agency news you need to know this week
Credit: Media.Monks

WNBA in the metaverse

To celebrate Women's History Month, two-time WNBA champion and co-owner of Atlanta Dream Renee Montgomery will take part in a virtual interview with Myla Unique Minor, assistant director of the NBA for Media.Monks, during Sunday's 76ers-Suns game. The conversation, which will be about female representation on and off the court, will be viewable by those using Meta Quest headsets to watch the game in Horizon Venues.

Media.Monks designed the virtual set for the interview, which will be broadcast during halftime of the game that begins at 3 p.m. ET. The interview marks a continuation of the NBA’s partnership with Meta, which has been broadcasting games live in Horizon Venues since 2020.

GroupM U

GroupM North America this week launched its new media education arm in North America, called GroupM University. The WPP media group is dedicating $15 million over the next three years to the effort, which is dedicated to attracting, developing and retaining new and existing talent.

It kicks off with a 12-week, cohort-based professional development program called GroupM University Launch Pad. Launch Pad is designed for people who are new to media and advertising, looking for a career change or seeking an entry-level position at GroupM North America, which includes agencies like Mindshare, Wavemaker, MediaCom, Essence, among others.

The program will recruit from underrepresented communities including “applicants who are non-degree holders or come from non-traditional education pathways,” Kirk McDonald, CEO of GroupM North America, said in a statement. 

Ad Age A-List 2022

This is yet another example of how agencies are looking for new ways to recruit and retain talent. Last year. Omnicom’s PHD launched a curriculum-based program with a focus on upskilling new and existing employees.

The summer application window for GroupM's U.S. program ends at midnight on May 8. The first hybrid in-person/virtual class will begin June 6 and focus on associate roles in the media industry, across paid social, paid search, and programmatic, with the program scaling more broadly across the organization in the latter half of 2022. In Canada, GroupM University Launch Pad began its recruitment efforts earlier this year and will begin its first cohort class in April.

MrBeast and Experian

If you’ve been on YouTube over the past few years, you’ve probably come across MrBeast. The 23-year old YouTuber currently has over 90 million subscribers on the platform and is known for over-the-top giveaway videos, such as a recent video in which he recreated all the challenges from the Netflix series "Squid Game," invited people to participate and gave away $456,000 to the winner.

His latest video, titled “Would you Swim with Sharks for $100,000” includes a series of giveaways, including one sponsored by Experian. In it, a woman walks a tightrope between two cliffs to win $20,000, all while Mr. Beast talks about Experian. The stunt was a collaboration between Dallas-based Camelot agency Night Media, which represents MrBeast, and the YouTuber and his team, as the brand looks for more ways to reach younger audiences.

“While still very early in the campaign, Experian App showed a strong increase in demand, with the largest single app enrollment day in over a month.  Also, the client experienced an increase in app rankings within the top 15 apps in the finance category,” Camelot said in a statement.

'El Chavo' deep fake

DishLatino’s latest campaign uses deepfake technology to revive the main character from iconic Mexican TV show "El Chavo del 8," which lasted for seven seasons until 1980 but aired globally in syndication until 2020. At one point its reruns garnered an average of 91 million viewers in the Americas where it was aired, according to Forbes.

The campaign features Oscar-nominated actor Eugenio Derbez watching the show when the El Chavo character, originally played by Roberto Gómez Bolaños who passed away in 2014, pops out of the screen to have a conversation with him.

“You watch me like you were a child?” the computer-generated character asks. Derbez then goes on to explain how things have changed since the show aired from a streaming perspective, but also for Latinos in the entertainment industry. More than 1,000 hours were put into the project in order to match the character’s face and mannerisms. The spot aired today during the qualifying match between Mexico and the United States for the World Cup Qatar 2022.

Just Briefly

FCB New York has named Suzanne Santiago to executive VP and managing director of the New York office, which is a newly created role. Santiago joined the shop 22 years ago as a senior account executive working on the Chase business. Most recently, Santiago held the role of director of business leadership, overseeing the 30-person account management department and running the agency’s FDA Center for Tobacco Products’ public education campaigns.

Wunderman Thompson has named Laura Cona as chief growth officer for its North America region, a position that was previously held by Melissa Dorko, who left the agency to join Deloitte Consulting. Cona most recently served as head of growth, North America for BBH USA.

Media by Mother has appointed Zack Cohen as its first director of marketing intelligence for its New York office. Cohen previously served as associate director of strategic innovation and insights at Media Storm.

Michelin has tapped Ogilvy as its lead customer relationship management agency following a competitive pitch. The account will be led out of Ogilvy’s Paris office and supported by Ogilvy teams spanning the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Africa, along with China.

Blockchain fintech company Greenbox has named Innocean USA as its first agency of record.

Gravity Road’s New York office has made two executive hires for newly created roles. Chris Magniac, previously at Havas Media, joins as connections planner, and Ryan Colet, previously at The&Partnership, joins as head of client services for the U.S.

Personal care company HRB Brands, which owns brands like Zest, VO5, Brut, SGX and Thicker Fuller Hair, has named Øuterkind as its agency of record.

Milwaukee-based Hanson Dodge has been named agency of record for Colectivo Coffee. The decision was made without a review and followed a month after the agency was named AOR for Now vitamins and supplements.

Healthcare agency Klick Health has announced that its Klick Ideas Exchange event, which takes place in New York City on September 22, will feature an onstage conversation with President Barack Obama. The annual event has had big-name speakers in the past including Margaret Atwood, Sheryl Crow and President Bill Clinton.

 

