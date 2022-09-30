Agency news you need to know this week

Anselmo AI

As AI image generators including MidJourney and Dall-E 2 grow in popularity in the agency world, now comes an AI version of Anselmo Ramos circulating on LinkedIn, where the Gut founder is a prolific poster.

The account, aptly named A.I.nselmo, was created by Pat Cholavit, a creative at VMLY&R Paris. Cholavit not only used AI image generator MidJourney to create an image of Ramos but also another AI tool, GPT-3, to generate LinkedIn posts emulating Ramos’s own.

“[I’m an] ad nerd/non-native English copywriter from developing countries, where the advertising scene is already unique and amazing, but still eager to go out of the comfort zone," Cholavit said. "I landed in the U.S. barely knowing any English, and we all know who [Ramos] is right now. He has shown me that if I'm passionate and work hard enough, I can achieve my dream. He's been one of my creative muses since I started working in advertising, and I've always felt connected to and inspired by his journey and posts.”

Creating the image took about two days. “It was super hard to find the right prompt and setting,” Cholavit said. For the posts, Cholavit used around 150 samples including articles, interviews and Anselmo’s LinkedIn posts to create the AI’s text, which Cholavit admits is not enough for completely accurate imitation.

“The writing style is pretty accurate, but the content is not,” Cholavit said. “Not every answer works, and it usually takes 20+ variations of a single prompt before I find something interesting. I still have to act as a curator.”

In a Linkedin post where Cholavit showed off the AI page and explained that Ramos “hasn’t been posting as much lately” on the site, Ramos commented the following: “Txs for this Pat! Maybe I’ll start to post more often so A.I.nselmo can have more inputs to process. I’m just glad I look better than my AI version.”

Jack Morton CEO transitions out of role

Jack Morton’s longtime CEO Josh McCall is stepping down from his role after nearly 20 years.