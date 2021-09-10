Agency Brief

FaZe Clan enters the comic book world and Proactiv taps Joan as AOR: Agency Brief

Also, Campbell Soup kicks off the NFL season with a spot featuring Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay
By Brian Bonilla. Published on September 10, 2021.
Sir Martin sits down with Shark Tank's Daymond John: Agency Brief
Credit: FaZe Clan

To celebrate Batman Month, FaZe Clan has teamed with DC to create an original comic book that features popular FaZeClan members such as FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Rain, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug and FaZe Blaze in superhero form. The collaboration will come in five covers, including four “extremely limited” variant covers, each highlighting a founding member of the gaming brand, according to a statement by FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan will also release a limited-edition merchandise collection in collaboration with DC. The collection, which features esports jerseys, tees, hoodies, pajama sets and mousepads, will be available on Sept. 24 at noon PT on the Faze Clan site, DC shop site and NTWRK.

FaZe Clan has had a number of merchandise collaborations this year with brands including Takashi Murakami, Xbox and OpTic Gaming. This summer it also became the first gaming organization to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Faze Clan Chief Operating Officer Jaci Hays, who was named an AdAge Leading Woman for 2021, will speak at the Leading Women Conference & Awards Monday.

Made for this

Carter’s, the 156-year-old baby brand, has partnered with Venables Bell + Partners for its latest campaign dedicated to putting a spotlight on the resilience of parents. The first spot for the brand’s “Made for This” campaign is called “Voicemail for Mom,” which shows a new mom conquering her nerves as she bathes her baby—while an encouraging voicemail from her mother plays over the scene.

The new campaign launches in conjunction with Carter’s Baby Love Event and will run across social and online video, with streaming audio, connected TV and more being added throughout the campaign.

Joan wins Proactiv AOR

Joan Creative has been named Proactiv’s agency of record. The New York-based agency will be charged with creating a long-term vision for the skincare brand and connecting with new and existing consumers, according to a statement by the agency. Joan will develop creative campaigns across direct response television, online video, digital and social, and will oversee activities across media planning, influencer marketing and PR.

“Joan distinguished itself from the competition with their fresh creative and strategic approach and demonstrated they understand how to carry on Proactiv’s amazing legacy within the modern digital world,” Bendee Anzures, VP, brand marketing for Proactiv said in a statement. “The Joan team used their unique Growth Wheel as a tool to help identify our priorities and uncover the most meaningful new ways to reach our audiences.”

NFL season kickoff

Campbell Soup Co., official soup sponsor of the NFL, launched its latest nationwide advertising campaign, “Lunchtime Is Your Halftime,” on the National Football League’s first game of the 2021 season Thursday night. It featured Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and marks the first time a coach has starred in a Chunky Soup spot, according to a statement by the agency.

The campaign, which was created in collaboration with Leo Burnett, will run throughout the season as stills and video cutdowns across multiple channels, including linear TV, digital streaming and social and trending platforms including Twitch.

72andSunny Los Angeles and the NFL also celebrated the new season with a spot centered around the reunion between fans and players. The film for the “We Run as One” campaign uses pregame chants of “Who got my back?”—“We got your back,” featuring all types of fans and athletes.

More from Ad Age
Last call for tickets: Ad Age Leading Women event is Monday
MTV's VMAs sell out of airtime as advertisers get back to on-the-ground marketing
Ethan Jakob Craft
Watch Doja Cat channel Olivia Newton-John in Pepsi’s ‘Grease’ remake
E.J. Schultz

“After a year apart, it was important for us to reunite the players with the fans,” Zach Hilder, executive creative director, 72andSunny Los Angeles said in a statement.  “Their unbreakable connection is the heart of this game as well as the heart of this campaign.”

Playboy serves up a tennis clothing collection

Playboy's new tennis-themed campaign is tied to the launch of Tennis Club, a tennis-inspired clothing collection developed by the brand. The campaign, launched in August, will be displayed in New York City and Los Angeles via wild postings and digital billboards through the end of the year.

Credit:
Playboy

The campaign showcases models on tennis courts and uses tennis phrases in a tongue-in-cheek way that has a clear double meaning. Creative was handled by Playboy with The Brand Agency handling media relations.

Just briefly

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles has promoted Kirsten Rutherford to executive creative director, a newly created role that expands the agency's creative leadership team that already includes Chief Creative Officer Renato Fernandez and Executive Creative Director Caleb Jensen. She previously served as the agency's group creative director. 

Accenture has acquired King James Group, one of the largest independent creative agencies in South Africa, according to a statement by the company. This is Accenture’s first acquisition in Africa. 

The Marketing Arm has promoted Laragh Gallagher to executive creative director. She was previously senior VP of creative and represents the first senior creative appointment by the agency’s newly named Chief Creative Officer Harris Wilkinson. Gallagher replaces Will Clark who left the agency earlier this year according to a spokesman for The Marketing Arm.

Code and Theory has named Renée Miller as its first chief diversity officer. She previously served as the agency’s associate director of creative strategy and inclusive marketing.

Austin-based agency McGarrah Jesse has appointed Ayeshia Toy as its first head of people and culture. She most recently served as an equity transformation specialist for Courageous Conversation. She has also held various HR and people development roles at agencies including Wieden+Kennedy and GSD&M.

