FaZe Clan enters the comic book world and Proactiv taps Joan as AOR: Agency Brief

To celebrate Batman Month, FaZe Clan has teamed with DC to create an original comic book that features popular FaZeClan members such as FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Rain, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Rug and FaZe Blaze in superhero form. The collaboration will come in five covers, including four “extremely limited” variant covers, each highlighting a founding member of the gaming brand, according to a statement by FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan will also release a limited-edition merchandise collection in collaboration with DC. The collection, which features esports jerseys, tees, hoodies, pajama sets and mousepads, will be available on Sept. 24 at noon PT on the Faze Clan site, DC shop site and NTWRK.

FaZe Clan has had a number of merchandise collaborations this year with brands including Takashi Murakami, Xbox and OpTic Gaming. This summer it also became the first gaming organization to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Faze Clan Chief Operating Officer Jaci Hays, who was named an AdAge Leading Woman for 2021, will speak at the Leading Women Conference & Awards Monday.

Made for this

Carter’s, the 156-year-old baby brand, has partnered with Venables Bell + Partners for its latest campaign dedicated to putting a spotlight on the resilience of parents. The first spot for the brand’s “Made for This” campaign is called “Voicemail for Mom,” which shows a new mom conquering her nerves as she bathes her baby—while an encouraging voicemail from her mother plays over the scene.

The new campaign launches in conjunction with Carter’s Baby Love Event and will run across social and online video, with streaming audio, connected TV and more being added throughout the campaign.