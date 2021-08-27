Agency Brief

Saatchi teams with Paralympics and Fig is named MoMA’s agency

Also in this week's Agency Brief: Joan goes to The University of Massachusetts Boston
By Brian Bonilla. Published on August 27, 2021.
READ THIS NEXT   
Mike Tyson’s NFT Drop and IPG to require vaccines or COVID tests: Agency Brief
Credit: Team USA

The Museum of Modern Art has named Fig as its first agency of record. Fig is tasked with creating a cross-channel brand campaign for MoMA that will launch this fall, in addition to future experiential initiatives. 

“MoMA was seeking an agency to make it top-of-mind for New Yorkers and tourists alike by highlighting the unique experiences the museum offers,” Mark Figliulo, founder and creative chairman of Fig says. “We immediately understood the challenge MoMA is facing, and created a thought-provoking idea that can live across all touchpoints of the MoMA experience. We are incredibly excited about the creative opportunity and to be working with a brand that is so representative of New York and recognized as a cultural staple around the world.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Fig has already notched a number of significant account wins over the past year, including SeatGeek, Simple Mills, and Zillow. The agency’s “Get your seat in a seat,” campaign, launched in August for SeatGeek, which was churned out alongside the company’s new brand identity and logo, featured the buttocks of several individuals discussing games and concerts they attended or future events the hope to attend.

Also on the museum front...

Plot Twist Creativity, the agency formed by some ex-Richards Group executives, has partnered with the Witte Museum in San Antonio for its latest campaign. According to the agency, the museum came to Plot Twist because the museum had developed a ““been there, done that” attitude among its core audience of San Antonio families, despite a recent multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation. The “Wonder Awaits you” campaign, which began as audio and is currently rolling out as TV and social, has increased post-COVID traffic by 154%, according to Plot Twist. 

Just briefly

VMLY&R has brought on three new leadership hires for its global and Latin America teams. Loren Blandon has been named global executive director, learning, growth, and experiences; Nicole Mestres was promoted to group director, Latin America, and Valerya Borges joins as director, DE&I for Brazil, which is a newly created role. 

Rochester-based agency, Partners + Napier has brought on four new hires in newly created roles. Matt Schwartz joins as director, growth, following a 5-year stint with Mother's business development team in New York City.  Lisa Della Piana joins as associate creative director, moving on from MullenLowe, where she previously served as associate creative director. Janine Perry, previously a senior strategist, brand, and multicultural at Edelman, joins the agency as director, strategy. Lastly, Rachel Meyer, most recently an associate media director at Dentsu McGarry Bowen, joins the agency as director of media

Milwaukee-based agency Jigsaw has been tapped to lead branding, media, and digital strategies for Synergy Health Partners, an outsource physician staffing and call management company.

San Francisco-based agency, BarrettSF has promoted four employees in the areas of strategy, creative, production and talent to newly created partner roles. Jillian Davis, previously associate partner, director of strategy, was promoted to partner, head of strategy. Todd Eisner, previously associate partner, creative director was promoted to partner and exec creative director. Conor Duigan, previously associate partner, head of production, was promoted to partner, head of production. Molly Warner, previously associate partner, head of people, was promoted to partner, head of people. 

More from Ad Age
Delta variant sharply curtails return-to-office plans
Eddie Small
FanDuel hires Wieden+Kennedy, bets big on NFL marketing
E.J. Schultz
2022 midterm political ad spending projected to be $7.8 billion
Steve Passwaiter

“Our whooping cough creative needs to break through the noise and stand out in a cluttered market. This campaign is differentiated enough to stand out and be noticed, which we hope will drive more consumers to have a conversation with their doctor or pharmacist about the disease and the TDAP vaccine”, explains Chris Sremenak, vaccines adult portfolio senior director at GSK. 

This new campaign was created after Tank had filmed a live-action campaign in 2019, but the whole concept had to be scrapped due to the pandemic.,

Rebuilding NYC

NYCNext, an organization made up of volunteer New Yorkers dedicated to rebuilding the “Next New York City,” according to its website, has partnered with production company Smartypants to create a film that serves as a love letter to the Big Apple. 

The film visualizes a rendition of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind” featuring various talents such as Idina Menzel, Stephen Colbert, Ben Stiller, Sara Bareilles, Andy Cohen, and Alexa Ray Joel (Billy Joel’s singer-songwriter daughter), all of whom donated their time.The film encourages viewers to join the movement by visiting NYCNext.org, which lists dozens of ways New Yorkers can get involved by supporting the city’s community of artists, local businesses and restaurants, and many more. 

Coast to coast

72andSunny has brought on three new hires for its New York office. Elaine Cox will serve as exec creative director, Robyn Makinson as design director; Ana Bermudez as director of brand management; and Ashley Smith as group brand director.

Giant Spoon promoted Ian Grody to the agency’s first-ever exec creative director. In his new role, Grody will oversee creative work, including experiential and design across the agency’s New York and Los Angeles offices Grody, who joined the agency in 2018,  previously served as group creative director.

The agency is currently searching for someone to fill Grody’s previous post, along with hiring for other roles like experiential creative director and two associate creative director positions. The move is part of the agency's anticipated continued growth of its creative department by approximately 30% by the end of 2021. 

The Paralympics

The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee teamed up with Saatchi & Saatchi to create its “Show the World,” campaign. The campaign includes content featuring USA Paralympic athletes like Femita Ayanbeku, Matt Stutzman and Desmond Jackson. The agency created two TV spots encouraging viewers to take a break from their phones to watch the event which started this week. 

Additionally, Saatchi & Saatchi turned to social content and showcased training stories on Instagram and TikTok. The agency also launched a series of gifs, clips, and stickers on Team USA's Giphy channel. 

72andSunny collaborated with Team USA to help fans show their support for the country’s Paralympic athletes as they compete in Tokyo. Fans are invited to send messages, videos and pictures of support on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtag #GoTeamUSA. Responses to the hashtag are being aggregated and then shared with Team USA Olympians and Paralympians on digital screens in the athlete village and training centers in Tokyo. Athletes can also access the fan love on this webpage.

UMass Boston hires Joan as AOR

The University of Massachusetts Boston has tapped Joan as its agency-of-record. The agency will be charged with launching a creative campaign this fall timed to influence prospective applicants during the critical fall enrollment period. The campaign, which will include video, social, digital, and out-of-home, will highlight the university’s “unique values, as it is among the most diverse universities in the country,” according to a statement by the agency.

“We selected Joan because our collective values align, they are fiercely passionate about telling stories that matter and their profoundly talented team has a unique ability to bring our message to life in a meaningful, modern, and impactful way,” Megan Delage Sullivan, chief marketing officer and vice-chancellor of marketing and engagement at UMass Boston, said in a statement.

The campaign will also look to build relationships with other audiences including alumni, current students, and younger people years before they think about college.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Not just for kids

Communications agency Tank Worldwide built a campaign for GSK focused on overcoming the common misconception that whooping cough only affects children. The campaign features a commercial with big white lettering over a backdrop of items or experiences that are “not just for kids.” For example, one portion of the spot is shown with a backdrop of a rollercoaster and wording that reads “Whooping cough is like amusement parks. It’s not just for kids.”

In this article:

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

View all articles by this author
Most Popular

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Mike Tyson’s NFT Drop and IPG to require vaccines or COVID tests: Agency Brief

Mike Tyson’s NFT Drop and IPG to require vaccines or COVID tests: Agency Brief
J.B. Smoove is Caesar and an agency celebrates its 20th anniversary in Minecraft: Agency Brief

J.B. Smoove is Caesar and an agency celebrates its 20th anniversary in Minecraft: Agency Brief
Last chance to sign up for the Small Agency conference and JLL taps Havas: Agency Brief

Last chance to sign up for the Small Agency conference and JLL taps Havas: Agency Brief
The Small Agency Conference is a week away and Ad Age’s Best Places to work is open for entries: Agency Brief

The Small Agency Conference is a week away and Ad Age’s Best Places to work is open for entries: Agency Brief
Take a throwback thrift ride with Adidas and John Deere combines farming with Minecraft: Agency Brief

Take a throwback thrift ride with Adidas and John Deere combines farming with Minecraft: Agency Brief
Rich Silverstein creates art out of chaos and HubSpot taps 72andSunny: Agency Brief

Rich Silverstein creates art out of chaos and HubSpot taps 72andSunny: Agency Brief
New Balance and Miller Lite team up with DDB for Father’s Day 'Shoezie': Agency Brief

New Balance and Miller Lite team up with DDB for Father’s Day 'Shoezie': Agency Brief
Agency Brief: Will lawyers take your jobs?

Agency Brief: Will lawyers take your jobs?