Saatchi teams with Paralympics and Fig is named MoMA’s agency

The Museum of Modern Art has named Fig as its first agency of record. Fig is tasked with creating a cross-channel brand campaign for MoMA that will launch this fall, in addition to future experiential initiatives.

“MoMA was seeking an agency to make it top-of-mind for New Yorkers and tourists alike by highlighting the unique experiences the museum offers,” Mark Figliulo, founder and creative chairman of Fig says. “We immediately understood the challenge MoMA is facing, and created a thought-provoking idea that can live across all touchpoints of the MoMA experience. We are incredibly excited about the creative opportunity and to be working with a brand that is so representative of New York and recognized as a cultural staple around the world.”

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Fig has already notched a number of significant account wins over the past year, including SeatGeek, Simple Mills, and Zillow. The agency’s “Get your seat in a seat,” campaign, launched in August for SeatGeek, which was churned out alongside the company’s new brand identity and logo, featured the buttocks of several individuals discussing games and concerts they attended or future events the hope to attend.

Also on the museum front...

Plot Twist Creativity, the agency formed by some ex-Richards Group executives, has partnered with the Witte Museum in San Antonio for its latest campaign. According to the agency, the museum came to Plot Twist because the museum had developed a ““been there, done that” attitude among its core audience of San Antonio families, despite a recent multi-million-dollar expansion and renovation. The “Wonder Awaits you” campaign, which began as audio and is currently rolling out as TV and social, has increased post-COVID traffic by 154%, according to Plot Twist.