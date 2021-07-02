Rich Silverstein creates art out of chaos and HubSpot taps 72andSunny: Agency Brief
Rich Silverstein, co-founder of Goodby Silverstein & Partners, has found a way to bring his love for newsprint to life.
This past weekend the Minnesota Street Project, an art center in San Francisco’s Dogpatch district, opened “I Read the News Today, Oh Boy,” a solo presentation by Silverstein. Silverstein’s exhibition, titled “A Trump-Era Observation,” will feature a series of works that Silverstein made reflecting on the Trump era, created by using text and images that he hand-ripped from the New York Times.
The project initially began on Wednesday, November 25, 2019, with the goal of documenting Donald Trump’s impeachment by tearing full-width banner headlines out of the Times and using them to create collage-based artworks. At the time, Silverstein referred to the project as “85 Days,” but it quickly expanded far beyond Trump’s initial impeachment trial to include the election of President Biden, the storming of the Capitol, and Trump’s second impeachment hearing. Each morning Silverstein would read the morning paper and deliberately rip out key sections of texts that felt particularly relevant or stirring.
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been fascinated with the news. Later graphic design, typography, and images printed on newsprint were even more compelling to me,” said Silverstein of his life and work. Silverstein graduated from Parsons School of Design and worked as an art director at Rolling Stone magazine, among other organizations, before founding GS&P.
These works, among other text-based artworks, will be presented alongside a series of photographs and diptychs that explore Trump’s presidency, his legacy, and the beginning of the Biden administration. The exhibition will be open until July 31.
HubSpot taps 72andSunny as creative lead
Following a two-month review, the customer relationship management platform HubSpot has chosen 72andSunny New York as its first global creative agency partner. According to Brad Minor, global head of brand at HubSpot, the company has brought on a partner to create a brand strategy that “drives awareness of HubSpot as an essential partner that can help businesses grow better.”
“We wanted to find an agency that could help us challenge our thinking and develop provocative and memorable ways to tell our story to audiences who may not know us yet,” Minor told Ad Age. “We will work with 72andSunny to develop campaigns focused on brand awareness and relevance among our key audiences of up-market decision-makers."
This win comes after it was reported last month that 72andSunny was named global creative agency of record for United Airlines.
Key executive hires:
TBWA\London has tapped Larissa Vince as the agency’s new CEO after it was reported that Sara Tate will leave the agency at the end of the summer to become a consultant and leadership coach.
“TBWA\London is already operating from a place of strength, and now it’s about supercharging the agency and taking it to its full potential,” Vince said in a statement. “What’s great—and I think unique—about the agency, is that we are of a size to give our clients the focus and attention they would get from a smaller agency, but we have all the breadth and capabilities of a network. It’s a real privilege to be asked to lead this great agency brand into its next stage.”
For the past two years, Vince has led the independent agency Now as its CEO, bringing in new clients during that tenure such as Legoland and Provident-owned Vanquis as well as attracting new talent to the business across all disciplines. Prior to Now, Vince worked for nine years at Saatchi & Saatchi as managing director
Sergio Lopez has been appointed to the newly created position of exec VP, Global Head of Production for Publicis Groupe.
In the newly created role, Lopez will partner closely with Le Truc’s co-founders–Carla Serrano and Neil Heymann– to build a “center of excellence” for creative production in the U.S. Le Truc is a New York City-based entity formed in February that brings together over 600 creatives, producers, and creative strategists across Publicis Groupe New York agencies into one collaborative space. Lopez will also work with the Groupe’s production leaders within the global services team to further drive the suite of tools, capabilities and technology-enabled platforms for the holding company’s clients. Lopez joins from McCann Worldgroup, where he was chief production officer and managing director of craft worldwide.
DDB North America has appointed a new growth team to oversee new business across the region. Elaine Purcell joins the North America leadership team as chief growth officer and Adrienne Marcino joins as business development and growth director.
Purcell has deep experience in financial services, retail, real estate, spirits, packaged goods and non-profit organizations. Her former agencies include Havas, Droga5, Grey and Saatchi & Saatchi. Prior to joining DDB, Marcino served as director of business development at Terri & Sandy for over five years.
Investing in Black-owned media
Group Black, a media collective and accelerator focused on the advancement of Black-owned media properties, launched this week with GroupM providing the inaugural $75 million target media investment to support the company’s efforts.
According to a statement by the company, the “first-of-its-kind” venture is built around two pillars: “Building an ecosystem of Group Black members, Group Black brands, and Group Black creators, and initiating Group Black Ventures, an accelerator that infuses capital and expertise to build the next generation of Black-owned media brands.”
Group Black is minority-owned and includes founders from companies like Essence, Holler, PlayVS, Afropunk, The Shade Room, and Baller Alert. In May GroupM made a 2% pledge, calling on its clients to invest at least that amount of their annual media spend in diverse and Black-owned media.
Cheat code
LA-based creative agency Omelet launched a specialized gaming-focused unit branded Cheat Code designed to be a one-stop shop both for brands that have experience in gaming and those that want to enter the space.
The agency is no stranger to the space, having worked with brands and companies including Pokemon, Google Stadia, Warner Brothers, Google Play, Square Enix, Microsoft and Ubisoft.
More agencies have been opening gaming and esports dedicated divisions recently as the industry continues to grow in revenue and cultural relevance. The gaming industry generated $177.8 billion in 2020 revenue, which more than a 23% increase compared to the year prior, according to estimates by Newzoo.
Just briefly
Omnicom’s cultural intelligence consultancy, Sparks & Honey has hired Davianne Harris as its new chief client officer and head of the consultancy’s diversity, equity and inclusion practice. Prior to taking on these newly created dual roles, Harris served as partner and head of strategy, a role she ascended into after just 10 months with the agency. In that role, she built out the strategy department, secured numerous new business wins for the agency, and led the launch of the agency’s DE&I program, OBER-CHANGE, designed to educate and drive action towards equity internally.
Havas Media Group has appointed Ben Downing to the newly created role of global managing director, ethical media and strategic partnerships. He will be based in London and be tasked with supporting all markets in delivering against Havas’ Ethical Media Manifesto by further developing the agency’s best practices and products driving ethical investment.
Empower, which labels itself as the "un-holding company," has promoted Connie Ross to VP and chair of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Ross, whose mother was the first African American female to serve in the Ohio House of Representatives, has 10 years of experience with the agency, most recently serving as senior director, DE&I chair. In the last 12 months, Ross spearheaded and implemented transparent listening sessions,agency-wide implicit bias training, facilitated a plan for media-supplier diversification, launched a DE&I speaker series and an Empower the Vote initiative while identifying creative ways to support minority owned businesses, AAPI and the LGBTQ+ communities.
Interpublic Group’s Hill Holiday has promoted David Leonardi to chief creative officer of its health care practice, Hill Holliday Health. He will be reporting into Icaro Doria, the agency’s North American chief creative officer. This is one of Doria’s first executive moves, since joining Hill Holliday in January. Leonardi previously served as executive creative director of Hill Holliday Health, a position he held since joining in 2013.
Global brand design consultancy Elmwood, has brought on Julia Price Baron for the newly created role of creative director of writing. A veteran writer, producer and copywriter, she most recently worked at Food Network and Discovery+ as a freelance promotions writer and producer. Baron will work closely with the strategy team.
Omelet has promoted Chelsea O’Brien to group creative director, Previously, O’ Brien served as creative director at Omelet since 2018. Prior to joining the agency, she held roles at David&Goliath, CP+B, and 72andSunny.
Omnicom's One & All has brought on two new executive leaders for newly created positions. Jennifer Houston joins as senior VP, client strategy and success. She has over 25 years of marketing experience, having worked for major advertising agencies and brands including Pandora, State Farm, AT&T and Anheuser-Busch. The agency has also brought on DeSean Brown as VP, client strategy and success. She previously served as director of client services at Reol services and chief relationship Pockstock Media, a diversity media platform he founded devoted to changing the way the world sees people of color.
Indianapolis-based agency Young Laramore is sporting four new business wins. The agency has been tapped to handle strategy and creative ( both digital and media) for financial services platform Gainbridge, consumer goods brand Rust-Oleum, consumer electronics brand Sound United and Bit-O-Honey candy.