Sir Martin sits down with Shark Tank's Daymond John: Agency Brief

On the business side, the pair discussed, among other things, the implications of big tech’s new privacy regulations for marketing and how to best divide ownership of your company. Here’s one Sorrell quote from the conversation:

“Personalization at scale is so critically important—tailoring the message for the consumer that you’re trying to reach. When producing at scale, we look at it from a cost-per-asset basis, which leads to high-quality production and high-quality execution at a much lower cost than when you use 30-second TV commercials.”

Just briefly

Deutsch New York has hired its first-ever chief marketing officer. Nicole Souza takes on the role after most recently serving as executive VP, growth and marketing at The Integer Group/TBWA. She will report to Matt Baker, who was promoted to president of Deutsch NY in July. Souza had been with The Integer Group since 2013 where she led prospecting, pitching, and winning new business for brands like Frito Lay, Lone Star Beer, Mars Wrigley, Purina, Starbucks, Transamerica, Welch’s and Wells Fargo.

DDB Worldwide has brought on Maggie Garrison for the newly created role of associate director, communications. Marianna Eboli, previously a digital strategist, has been promoted to the newly created role of global social media manager.

Duncan Channon has hired Kelly McCoullough and Jessica Hankins as creative directors, which are newly created roles, and Darlene Gibson as design director. The design director role was previously held by Jennifer Kellogg who now works as a design director for Landor & Fitch. McCullough will be responsible for leading and winning new business, and joins the creative leadership for the agency’s largest account, Covered California, "the country’s first and largest health insurance marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act,” according to a statement by the agency. Hankins will lead the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and lead creative for Ferrara Candy Co. brands SweeTARTS and Black Forest.

The Many has been named The Bouqs Company’s new integrated agency of record following a competitive pitch. New work for the brand will be showcased early next according to a spokesperson for The Many.

WPP’s Essence has hired Richard Hartell as its new global chief client officer, overseeing the agency’s continued relationship with Google. ​​Hartell replaces Dave Marcy who is leaving the agency to pursue a new opportunity, a spokesperson for Essence confirms. Hartell most recently served as chief strategy officer and global president of strategy and transformation at Publicis Media.

Chicago-based agency Two by Four has promoted Adam VonOhlen to chief creative officer from his previous role as exec creative director and Bill Lindsey from creative director to exec creative director. The chief creative officer role was previously held by CEO David Stevenson who held the role since the agency was founded. There are no immediate plans to fil Lindsey’s previous position.

