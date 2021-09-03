Agency Brief

Sir Martin sits down with Shark Tank's Daymond John: Agency Brief

Also Goldfish's "snack pants" are straight out of the '90s and Verizon and Samsung tap Hasan Minhaj for their first-ever joint campaign
By Brian Bonilla. Published on September 03, 2021.
Saatchi teams with Paralympics and Fig is named MoMA’s agency

 

 
Credit: Goldfish

Goldfish’s latest campaign from Saatchi & Saatchi is a '90s fashion throwback. To promote the brand’s new limited-edition Jalapeño Popper flavor crackers it teamed up with JNCO Jeans, whose pants were a staple of the decade.

The “Go For a Handful of the '90s” campaign includes several videos that feature a pants collaboration between Goldfish and JNCO that rebrands the unique pants as “snack pants.”

Hot and spicy flavored snacks are on the rise, and so is '90s nostalgia,” Danielle Brown, VP of marketing, Campbell Snacks said in a statement. With a hit of heat, our savory and cheesy Jalapeño Popper Goldfish bring this unique '90s flavor to the Goldfish family. To take it to the next level, we connected the flavor of the '90s with the fashion of the '90s and … it's all that!" 

Fans can get a pair of the limited-edition jeans at JNCO.com/goldfish, and each order will include a bag of Jalapeño Popper Goldfish. This is just the latest example of brands embracing nostalgia in their campaigns. Some recent examples include the Cheetos super bowl ads featuring MC Hammer and Shaggy, and Dominos bringing back the Noid character.

NOMO FOMO

In their first joint campaign in the U.S., Verizon and Samsung have partnered with comedian Hasan Minhaj and Ogilvy for a campaign dedicated to promoting Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 on Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband Network.

In the 60-second spot Minahj opens by saying: “Now with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, there’s no more fear of missing out. Or as I like to say,” with the crowd responding: “NOMO FOMO.” He continues by walking through a range of scenarios from the stage of a stand-up show to a movie set to a wedding, showing the versatility of the phone on Verizon's network.

The work was led by President of Ogilvy New York, Carina De Blois, and Chief Creative Officers Marcos Kotlhar and Danilo Boer.

Wavemaker wins Media AOR for De’Longhi North America

Wavemaker has been named media agency of record for De’Longhi North America, the in-home espresso machine brand, with products ranging from coffee and espresso machines to food preparation and home comfort. The selection follows an agency review process that started in January this year and was managed by Ebiquity in Milan. 

The company was looking to consolidate its global agency roster within key growth markets, according to a statement by Wavemaker. Wavemaker will be responsible for communications planning and paid media activation across all channels for De’Longhi North America’s three primary brands which are De’Longhi, Braun and Kenwood, in the U.S. and Canada. The agency’s first work for the brand will be a cross-channel coffee campaign launching in early September 2021. 

This week the Italian appliance brand debuted its first global campaign starring Brad Pitt.

BetMGM debuts new campaign as sports betting marketing surges

With more US states legalizing sports betting, marketing for sports betting companies has seemed to ramp up. 

BetMGM, with its creative agency partner 72andSunny, is running the “Win Like a King” campaign starring actor Jamie Foxx. The spot created ahead of the National Football League kickoff on September 9th,  will air on national broadcast (during NFL games throughout the season), local TV, as well as in social and digital, as part of BetMGM’s first national buy in partnership with the NFL.

Last week, BetMGM was granted a statewide sports betting license from Arizona which comes on the heels of the company establishing itsfirst relationships in the state when it announced partnerships with Gila River Hotels & Casinos and the Arizona Cardinals for retail and online sports betting. The company also recently partnered with former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch and former-NBA star and current sports analyst Jalen Rose. 

This ad follows a trend of sports betting companies focusing on marketing efforts. Recently, Caesars Sportsbook debuted a campaign featuring actor JB Smoove to promote its sports betting app. This week it was also reported that Wynn Resorts will spend more than $100 million this football season marketing its new sports-betting app starting with a TV campaign starring actor Ben Affleck and basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

This new surge also includes agency partnerships. Last week, Fanduel hired Wieden+Kennedy New York as its lead creative agency. In July, Ad Age learned that DraftKings partnered with VaynerMedia to elevate its social media efforts.

Ex-Wunderman Thompson CEO finds new home

Joe Crump, previously CEO of Wunderman Thompson New York, joins WPP sibling Landor & Fitch as executive strategy director of experience, Americas. Crump will lead the company’s experience strategy practice across the Americas as well as focus on new business development and organic growth. Previously, as CEO of Wunderman Thompson New York, Crump launched the agency's first customer experience center of excellence in North America.

In April, Wunderman Thompson hired Audrey Melofchik as the new CEO of its New York office. She joined from Omnicom, where she was president of DDB New York and president of Velocity, Omnicom’s unit for Johnson & Johnson.

MNTN hires new chief growth officer

Ad Tech company MNTN has brought on Joanne Bradford as its first chief growth officer. Bradford was most recently the president of Honey, an e-commerce platform acquired by PayPal for $4 billion, and was previously chief operating officer and chief marketing officer at SoFi.

 

 
Credit:
MNTN

“Joanne is the real deal,” MNTN’s Chief Creative Officer Ryan Reynolds, whose creative agency Maximum Effort Marketing was recently acquired by MNTN, said in a statement. “Within two minutes of meeting her, I knew she was exactly the right person to help us champion making TV ads as simple and accessible as search and social. Her intelligence, vision, passion and kindness are a perfect match for the company we’re building at MNTN. We’re lucky to have her.”

Martin Sorrell swims with a shark

If you ever thought you would never see "Shark Tank" star Daymond John and Martin Sorrell talk Tik Tok, you’d be wrong. This week, Sorrell sat down with John for a 45-minute discussion sponsored the London International Awards and The Shark Group about digital advertising trends. But it also touched on some interesting personal information from Sorrell, like what it was like working on his school newspaper, his mother's reaction to him being knighted and what the Queen said to him as he was officially anointing him "Sir."

On the business side, the pair discussed, among other things, the implications of big tech’s new privacy regulations for marketing and how to best divide ownership of your company. Here’s one Sorrell quote from the conversation:

“Personalization at scale is so critically important—tailoring the message for the consumer that you’re trying to reach. When producing at scale, we look at it from a cost-per-asset basis, which leads to high-quality production and high-quality execution at a much lower cost than when you use 30-second TV commercials.”

Just briefly

Deutsch New York has hired its first-ever chief marketing officer. Nicole Souza takes on the role after most recently serving as executive VP, growth and marketing at The Integer Group/TBWA. She will report to Matt Baker, who was promoted to president of Deutsch NY in July. Souza had been with The Integer Group since 2013 where she led prospecting, pitching, and winning new business for brands like Frito Lay, Lone Star Beer, Mars Wrigley, Purina, Starbucks, Transamerica, Welch’s and Wells Fargo.

DDB Worldwide has brought on Maggie Garrison for the newly created role of associate director, communications. Marianna Eboli, previously a digital strategist,  has been promoted to the newly created role of global social media manager. 

Duncan Channon has hired Kelly McCoullough and Jessica Hankins as creative directors, which are newly created roles, and Darlene Gibson as design director. The design director role was previously held by Jennifer Kellogg who now works as a design director for Landor & Fitch. McCullough will be responsible for leading and winning new business, and joins the creative leadership for the agency’s largest account, Covered California, "the country’s first and largest health insurance marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act,” according to a statement by the agency. Hankins will lead the California Department of Public Health COVID-19 vaccine education campaign and lead creative for Ferrara Candy Co. brands SweeTARTS and Black Forest. 

The Many has been named The Bouqs Company’s new integrated agency of record following a competitive pitch. New work for the brand will be showcased early next according to a spokesperson for The Many. 

WPP’s Essence has hired Richard Hartell as its new global chief client officer, overseeing the agency’s continued relationship with Google. ​​Hartell replaces Dave Marcy who is leaving the agency to pursue a new opportunity, a spokesperson for Essence confirms. Hartell most recently served as chief strategy officer and global president of strategy and transformation at Publicis Media. 

Chicago-based agency Two by Four has promoted Adam VonOhlen to chief creative officer from his previous role as exec creative director and Bill Lindsey from creative director to exec creative director. The chief creative officer role was previously held by CEO David Stevenson who held the role since the agency was founded. There are no immediate plans to fil Lindsey’s previous position.

Saatchi teams with Paralympics and Fig is named MoMA’s agency

Mike Tyson’s NFT Drop and IPG to require vaccines or COVID tests: Agency Brief

J.B. Smoove is Caesar and an agency celebrates its 20th anniversary in Minecraft: Agency Brief

Last chance to sign up for the Small Agency conference and JLL taps Havas: Agency Brief

The Small Agency Conference is a week away and Ad Age’s Best Places to work is open for entries: Agency Brief

Take a throwback thrift ride with Adidas and John Deere combines farming with Minecraft: Agency Brief

Rich Silverstein creates art out of chaos and HubSpot taps 72andSunny: Agency Brief

New Balance and Miller Lite team up with DDB for Father’s Day 'Shoezie': Agency Brief

