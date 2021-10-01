Agency Brief

Tombras secures four AOR wins and FKA Twigs shines a light on domestic violence: Agency Brief

Also, Droga5 wins Enphase Energy and Dave & Buster's goes bananas
By Brian Bonilla. Published on October 01, 2021.
The agency behind that funeral home anti-vaccination ad
20211001_fkaTwigsNoMore_3x2
Credit: No More Foundation

There must be something in the water over at Tombras: The Knoxville, Tennesee-based agency has just picked up four key new business wins. The shop has snagged creative agency-of-record duties for Josh Cellar Wines following a consultant-led review by RallyCry. Tombras has also been named full service agency-of-record for truck accessories brand RealTruck; privately-held telecommunications and tech company, C Spire Wireless; and luxury destination Sea Island. The last was an account previously held by the Richards Group according to that agency's website.

With these new wins, the agency represents clients with an annual media spend of nearly half a billion dollars, according to a spokesman.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us to be bringing in these marquee brands on board,” said Dooley Tombras, president of Tombras. “Connecting data and creativity for business results is working for our clients and the agency, and we couldn’t be more energized to turn the full force of our model loose on their businesses.” 

In August, Tombras partnered with Hotels.com to launch its first work with a new agency after previously working with CPB since 2013.

These account wins cap a hot streak for Tombras. In June Tombras was named creative and media AOR for Edible, releasing its first campaign for the brand in late August. In February, the shop was named media AOR for the American Cancer Society, beating out incumbent Zenith. In May, Mozilla tapped the agency to be its social media agency of record and in the same month, it released its first campaign for retail chain Big Lots, of which Tombras is the company's creative agency. Tombras is also the creative AOR for Pernod Ricard’s American whiskey portfolio and released a campaign for Jefferson’s bourbon earlier this year.

Droga5 named AOR for Enphase Energy

Droga5 has been named creative and media agency for Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company. This is the first AOR relationship for the brand, which is preparing to launch a series of new products designed to accelerate the electrification of homes, businesses, and whole communities. Droga5 will work with Enphase to develop a new creative point-of-view for the brand highlighting the company’s goal to”mainstream the transition to a clean energy future with communications that cut through and demystify a fast-growing category,” according to a statement by the agency.

On the Move

McCann Worldgroup has named Cynthia Augustine as its global chief talent officer, a role previously held by Marjan Panah who will be shifting into another opportunity according to a statement by the agency. Augustine joins from IPG sibling agency network FCB, where she served as global chief talent officer for the last 10 years. She has also served in HR and talent leadership roles for companies like Scholastic, Time Warner, and The New York Times.

GroupM’s Essence has hired Traci E. Dinkins as its new head of media for North America. Before taking on the newly created role, Dinkins was most recently a chief client officer for Omnicom’s PHD Media. Prior to that,  she held leadership roles at Carat USA and GroupM’s Mindshare and MEC.

Ogilvy has promoted Patou Nuytemans to CEO of Ogilvy EMEA where will be responsible for business across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, spanning public relations, growth and innovation, advertising, health, and experience. She takes over for Paul O’Donnell, who will continue serving in his role as regional chairman and partner closely with Nuytemans. She most recently served as global chief growth officer for Ogilvy's Growth & Innovation unit. Prior to that Nuytemans, who has been with the agency for over 23 years, held several executive positions including CEO of the Middle East and North Africa and a combined role as EMEA chief digital officer with that of CEO Ogilvy and  Social.Lab Brussels.

Shining a light on domestic violence

The NO MORE Foundation has partnered with GentleForces, a recently formed creative and social impact agency, for an initiative that is in response to the rise in domestic violence during the pandemic, according to a statement by the foundation.

GentleForces put together more than 80 volunteers from creative, production, media, entertainment and animation to create the "Join the Chorus" initiative, which urges collective action to stop domestic and sexual violence and includes short films and a social media campaign with artist FKA Twigs and actors Rose Byrne and Thandiwe Newton.

The campaign was first launched in The U.K last week and moved to the U.S this week in commemoration of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

As part of the initiative, the NO MORE Foundation has launched an action guide for “bystanders” to learn more about the issues of domestic and sexual violence and be part of the solution. Throughout Domestic Violence Awareness Month, NO MORE will share daily tips and tools on how to get involved.

Going bananas

Dave & Buster’s is going bananas...literally. In partnership with Mother New York, the brand decided to promote its 40-foot “Wow Wall,” a 40-foot tv screen capable of showing nine different games at a time unique to Dave & Busters, using a campaign based on the “banana for scale meme,” which is when a banana is used as a measurement tool for how big or small something is.

Dave & Busters decided to install a 40-foot banana at the Hollywood & Highland shopping center, which is considered a key market for the brand. The giant banana comes with a QR code that will lead people to Dave & Buster’s website. As part of the campaign, the brand and Mother created an Instagram filter, called “Banana for Scale”  that allows anyone to drop a giant banana anywhere they like.

Dentsu loads up new gaming division

This week, Dentsu launched Dentsu Gaming. The offering will provide access to specialist strategy, activation, and original intellectual property development for brands looking to connect with gaming audiences.Other capabilities available within the gaming practice are in-game advertising, commerce, consumer promotions, native game integrations, augmented reality, virtual reality, talent activation, esports and experiential. The solution will be accessible through its production, creative, consumer experience and media agencies globally.

“Bringing together the exceptional talent and deep gaming expertise from across the group, this new global solution makes it easier for clients and partners to leverage the potential of gaming for business growth through local market dentsu agency brands they already know and trust,” Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media and global clients, at Dentsu International said in a statement.

Andrew Essex launches new consultancy

Andrew Essex has just launched a new bespoke consultancy called GoingConcern. The former CEO of Droga5 and Tribeca Enterprises will advise c-suite clients on matters pertaining to "relevance, revenue, relationships and reputation." Some examples, Essex said, include helping a CEO launch a new division in the business, helping a CMO launch a new brand campaign, and harmonizing relationships across complex enterprises.

“It’s about helping people understand that one-to-one is more effective than one to many, in many instances,” Essex said. “Sometimes you just want results. You don't want bureaucracy. I think people have lost patience with that back to a more simpler, direct high-touch approach.” 

Recent clients, said Essex, include the launch of SaksWorks; an undisclosed legacy media company; a global commercial real estate player; a major healthcare company; a private equity firm; several SAAS-based tech platforms, an apparel company and more. Currently the company has 14 clients.

Don’t miss out

Cactus' latest campaign for Colorado Lottery, creates a new phrase for someone who has a fear of missing out on winning money, FOMOOMOOLAH (Fear Of Missing Out On Moolah).

In the 30-second spot, entitled “FOMOOMOOLAH,” office workers quietly confide in each other their concerns over the fact that they may have FOMOOMOOLAH, until a meeting is called so everyone can be reassured that their symptoms will go away once they get their hands on the new Colorado Lottery Jackpot Scratch family of games. 

“Creatively, we wanted to plant this ear-worm in everyone’s brains in Colorado,” Norm Shearer, partner and chief creative officer at Cactus said in a statement. “Sometimes the best ads have a clever way of getting you to remember a silly phrase or pneumonic that ties back to the brand or product.”

Just briefly

TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke advertising agency dedicated to Apple, has hired Lucia Orlandi for a newly created role as group creative director. Orlandi joins directly from Squarespace, where she led all things brand design as a creative director. Previously, she had been director, head of design at I&CO, Prior to that, Orlandi had been a creative director at R/GA in New York, leading work for Mailchimp, Lego, Google and ESPN.

Imre has retained global PR agency-of-record status with Infiniti Motor Co. following a four-month review. The marketing agency has been the car company’s U.S PR agency of record for nearly 10 years and global agency of record for three years. The global contract spans the next three years in which Imre will be responsible for handling PR, supporting corporate and internal communications, product launch strategy and execution, as well as guide brand tone, voice, and visual identity.

Work & Co has hired Nick Parish as its director of content strategy. In the newly-created role, Parish will partner with the design, strategy, and writing teams to define how content and editorial strategy lives within the context of clients’ digital product ecosystems like websites, mobile apps, and e-commerce platforms. Prior to Work & Co, Nick held innovation roles at Uncorked Studios and Fresh Consulting in Portland. He also led editorial at Contagious and was a journalist at Ad Age.

Texas-based agency Augustine Agency has been selected by the City of Desoto to develop a new brand, style guide, and marketing strategy for the community. The rebrand will focus on establishing a clear brand for the city that highlights its strengths, assets, diversity, vision, and potential with the overarching goal to position DeSoto as the best place to live, own a business and visit in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Golden Hearts Gaming has tapped New York City-based Devito/Verdi to handle an awareness and traffic-driving assignment for its online promotional games platform that offers cash payouts and prizes, with a charitable twist. DeVito/Verdi will be tasked with providing overall strategic direction, various creative elements, and media buying and placement across several digital and traditional media.

 

Brian Bonilla

Brian Bonilla covers ad agencies, including creative and media shops, experiential, health care agencies and more. He previously covered the private equity industry as a reporter for PEI Media.

