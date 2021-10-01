Tombras secures four AOR wins and FKA Twigs shines a light on domestic violence: Agency Brief

There must be something in the water over at Tombras: The Knoxville, Tennesee-based agency has just picked up four key new business wins. The shop has snagged creative agency-of-record duties for Josh Cellar Wines following a consultant-led review by RallyCry. Tombras has also been named full service agency-of-record for truck accessories brand RealTruck; privately-held telecommunications and tech company, C Spire Wireless; and luxury destination Sea Island. The last was an account previously held by the Richards Group according to that agency's website.

With these new wins, the agency represents clients with an annual media spend of nearly half a billion dollars, according to a spokesman.

“This is an incredibly exciting time for us to be bringing in these marquee brands on board,” said Dooley Tombras, president of Tombras. “Connecting data and creativity for business results is working for our clients and the agency, and we couldn’t be more energized to turn the full force of our model loose on their businesses.”

In August, Tombras partnered with Hotels.com to launch its first work with a new agency after previously working with CPB since 2013.

These account wins cap a hot streak for Tombras. In June Tombras was named creative and media AOR for Edible, releasing its first campaign for the brand in late August. In February, the shop was named media AOR for the American Cancer Society, beating out incumbent Zenith. In May, Mozilla tapped the agency to be its social media agency of record and in the same month, it released its first campaign for retail chain Big Lots, of which Tombras is the company's creative agency. Tombras is also the creative AOR for Pernod Ricard’s American whiskey portfolio and released a campaign for Jefferson’s bourbon earlier this year.

Droga5 named AOR for Enphase Energy

Droga5 has been named creative and media agency for Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company. This is the first AOR relationship for the brand, which is preparing to launch a series of new products designed to accelerate the electrification of homes, businesses, and whole communities. Droga5 will work with Enphase to develop a new creative point-of-view for the brand highlighting the company’s goal to”mainstream the transition to a clean energy future with communications that cut through and demystify a fast-growing category,” according to a statement by the agency.

On the Move

McCann Worldgroup has named Cynthia Augustine as its global chief talent officer, a role previously held by Marjan Panah who will be shifting into another opportunity according to a statement by the agency. Augustine joins from IPG sibling agency network FCB, where she served as global chief talent officer for the last 10 years. She has also served in HR and talent leadership roles for companies like Scholastic, Time Warner, and The New York Times.

GroupM’s Essence has hired Traci E. Dinkins as its new head of media for North America. Before taking on the newly created role, Dinkins was most recently a chief client officer for Omnicom’s PHD Media. Prior to that, she held leadership roles at Carat USA and GroupM’s Mindshare and MEC.

Ogilvy has promoted Patou Nuytemans to CEO of Ogilvy EMEA where will be responsible for business across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, spanning public relations, growth and innovation, advertising, health, and experience. She takes over for Paul O’Donnell, who will continue serving in his role as regional chairman and partner closely with Nuytemans. She most recently served as global chief growth officer for Ogilvy's Growth & Innovation unit. Prior to that Nuytemans, who has been with the agency for over 23 years, held several executive positions including CEO of the Middle East and North Africa and a combined role as EMEA chief digital officer with that of CEO Ogilvy and Social.Lab Brussels.

Shining a light on domestic violence

The NO MORE Foundation has partnered with GentleForces, a recently formed creative and social impact agency, for an initiative that is in response to the rise in domestic violence during the pandemic, according to a statement by the foundation.

GentleForces put together more than 80 volunteers from creative, production, media, entertainment and animation to create the "Join the Chorus" initiative, which urges collective action to stop domestic and sexual violence and includes short films and a social media campaign with artist FKA Twigs and actors Rose Byrne and Thandiwe Newton.