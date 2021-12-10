UM retains H&M’s U.S. account

“We know that most people think there’s only one option for a fire extinguisher and they’re awkward in size and shape—kind of like Mr. September—but the truth is that the military, police, and special forces were using alternative technologies for many years that are substantially safer and more convenient to put out fires,” said Robert Calisi, owner of Element. “We felt that everyone deserved to have these tools available to keep their families and property safe.”
This is Element's first North American campaign, and is themed "Putting fires out of business.” The usual sexy filled calendar now comically depicts firefighters like Pensive Pete, Stacked Steve and Laidback Larry. A percentage of sales from each Element branded fire extinguisher sold during the holiday season will be donated to the National Firefighters Foundation and Canadian Fallen Firefighters Association.
Just Briefly
Adam&EveDDB has been appointed as Dr. Oetker’s global creative agency lead, following an international pitch that kicked off in February. The brand’s incumbent BBDO defended the account.
TBWA\Media Arts Lab, the bespoke agency for Apple, appointed Mariano Jeger as executive creative director in the agency’s Los Angeles office. Prior to taking on this newly created role, Jeger worked at R/GA Buenos Aires, where he has spent the last 10 years of his career, most recently as VP, chief creative officer.
Dentsu is stacking up its leadership team with multiple new hires. Brian Eden joins 360i as executive creative director after nearly three years at agency Fig; Bridget Jewell is also joining 360i as group director of social creative after eight years at Periscope; Vasili Gavre has been tapped as executive creative director for Dentsu after working with brands like Apple, Nike and Vice Media, and Jason Oke joins Dentsu as executive VP of business leadership after a decade with WPP.
72andSunny New York has hired Tom Naughton as executive strategy director. Naughton joins the New York leadership team working alongside President Brett Edgar; Director of Production Lora Schulson; and Global Co-Chief Creative Officer Carlo Cavallone.
Joan Creative has appointed Abe Baginsky as its executive creative director. Prior to taking on this newly created position, Baginsky held executive creative director positions at Ogilvy New York and 72andSunny, and served as creative director at Mother New York.
Minneapolis agency KC Truth has been named global brand strategy, creative and media AOR for IT security company Entrust.
Stagwell Media Network is expanding its team with three new executive hires. Jon Schaaf joins as global chief investment officer after previous roles at Omnicom, Publicis and GroupM. Shannon Pruitt joins as global chief content officer. She previously served as president of content of MDC Media Partners and has held various positions at Horizon Media, Dentsu, and Warner Brothers. Rick Acampora joins as chief client officer. He most recently served as global chief client officer at ForwardPMX.
SCS went on a hiring frenzy, including adding new positions. Roman Sandler joins as VP of media; Rebecca Baker Cedrone is the agency's brand director; Ingrid Sandahl joins as senior brand solutions director; and Heather Broscious is senior VP of brand solutions. The agency also promoted from within: Richard Accardi is the newest brand solutions director, replacing Kelsey Oliver who went to WP Engine; Nahla Elshatanofy succeeds Anna Barrett, who left to join eBay, as media supervisor; and Britney White is the newest head of project management, replacing Coreen Face, who left the company.
