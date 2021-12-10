UM retains H&M’s U.S. account

Coupled with the album, the agency created a video that mimics the old-school album infomercials.

The album features songs that spoof classic Christmas songs. Some examples of tracks include ‘12 Slacks of Friday’ and ‘Silent Zoom.’ The album can be heard on the agency's website, Apple Music, Spotify and of course TikTok.

Wunderman Thompson appoints new North America CEO

Wunderman Thompson named Audrey Melofchik its new CEO of North America, replacing Shane Atchison who stepped down from his role in October. This is a significant promotion in a short period of time for Melofchik, who took on her previous role as CEO of New York in May. She had joined the agency from DDB New York, where she served as the president of the agency in addition to her role as president of Omnicom’s dedicated unit for Johnson & Johnson.

“Audrey is a powerhouse and since she joined Wunderman Thompson we have seen the New York office go from strength to strength, so I’m delighted to announce her appointment to lead the business across North America,” Wunderman Thompson CEO Mel Edwards said in a statement. “As someone who’s passionate about creativity, I’m confident she will deliver inspiration across the region and spearhead growth in one of the network’s key regions.”

Thompson has made several significant hires recently, including Karyn Rockwell as president of the Midwest region, Jenifer Mollo as managing director of Austin, and Wallye Holloway as managing director of Wunderman Thompson Health New York.

The Energizer Bunny hops into some TV parodies

The Energizer Bunny returns in a national TV campaign by Camp + King that includes two TV spots looking to spoof some traditional commercial tropes. The campaign will also include online video advertising, and social through custom partnerships with Snapchat and TikTok.

One video titled “Holiday Surprise” aired during the last week of November and shows a blindfolded wife and daughter being escorted out of their home, expecting to find a new car in the driveway but they actually find the Energizer Bunny instead. The second spot is titled “Crime Investigators” and will air on January 1st. ​​

