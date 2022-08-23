72andSunny hires CPB’s global CEO to lead North America

Currently, 72andSunny’s New York office has around 150 employees. Its clients include Hubspot, Carl’s Jr. Legal Zoom, Comcast and Footlocker. The agency’s LA office has 250 employees and works on clients such as United Airlines, the NFL, Indeed and Marriott.

As part of 72andSunny’s work from home model in North America, Malina will remain in Austin but will travel to LA, New York, and client locations “frequently,” according to Shutt.

'Disruptive time'

“This is a disruptive time in the world and we know that our value as a company is using who we are and creativity to give clients guidance and partnership and help them thrive and not just survive,” Shutt said. “As we're doing that and as we're going through change, we took a moment to be like, ‘What do clients need? What does the market need?’ And we think they want more senior leaders and marketers. We hear it time and time again.”

The move is a step away from 72andSunny’s prior structure, which involved president roles that were less “client-facing” and more internally focused, according to Shutt.

As a result, the agency is replacing its former New York and LA presidents, Brett Edgar and Teri Miller, who joined VCCP and Mother respectively, with managing directors. Laura Likos, who previously served as head of brand management, will now serve as the managing director of the LA office. A managing director for New York has yet to be named.

“In our old structure, the office president role was very much pulled internally into operations, into the deployment of talent and involved with clients but not as client facing as we'd like,” Shutt said. “The North American president role will be more outward-bound; that's why we wanted a marketer like Marianne there. The managing director roles now get to really focus on the clients and the people doing the client work to make sure we have the right people in the right place and they're growing.”

And one of those needs is high-level access and strong leadership.

“Look at what some of our clients have been through in the last few years,” Shutt said. “The NFL during the social justice and racial reckoning of the U.S. required senior leadership [that was] highly engaged. United Airlines is another one with the pandemic and airlines. That was hard. So again, it required the breadth of leadership to get deep and partner with clients.”