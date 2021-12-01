Accenture Interactive hires Neil Heymann as its first global chief creative officer

In a bold move, Accenture Interactive is bringing on veteran agency creative leader Neil Heymann as the company's first-ever global chief creative officer. The appointment reunites Heymann, who had previously served for more than a decade at Droga5, with his former boss David Droga, the founder and creative chairman of Droga5 who stepped into the post of Accenture Interactive CEO and Creative Chairman in September.

Subscribe to Ad Age now for the latest industry news and analysis.

Heymann will officially start his new role in mid-February of 2022. His charge will be to unite, enhance and amplify creativity across Accenture Interactive's creative and brand agencies. The news arrives a little more than nine months after he co-founded Publicis Groupe’s Le Truc, which the French company billed as a center of creative excellence that unites the more than 600 creatives, producers and strategists from the holding company’s New York agencies in a single space.

“Creativity is one of the most potent competitive advantages that we have to help our clients grow and stay relevant today and in future,” Droga said in a statement. “For us to make the biggest impact, we need to continue to be obsessed with our creative output across all our offerings. And with that, I’m delighted that Neil Heymann will be joining Accenture Interactive as our first Accenture Interactive Global Chief Creative Officer.”

Heymann has served as chief creative officer at Le Truc, which has started to see traction in recent months with wins such as a global creative campaign for TikTok.

When asked for comment, Publicis Groupe issued this statement attributed to the Le Truc Collective: “We are sad to lose one of our partners at Le Truc but are happy to see our friend rise into the top echelons of the Accenture conglomerate. We wish Neil the best and if he ever wants to get into the work and the making again, he will always have a special place in our open and fluid creative community.”