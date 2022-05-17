The ad world reacts to Roe v. Wade news

On May 2, the news that the Supreme Court had voted to strike down Roe v. Wade sent shockwaves across the country, and, if published, will fundamentally change the right to abortion in the U.S. Since then, brands and agencies have been both reeling from and reacting to the landmark decision, some staying silent while others take a firm stand.

Amy Cotteleer,

Duncan Channon

“We’re living through the first moment where Americans face the revocation of an established constitutional right,” said Amy Cotteleer, partner and chief experience officer at Duncan Channon. “The idea that a law that has stood for nearly 50 years could be repealed, and take the country backward, is deeply upsetting and destabilizing to us as individuals and as an agency. It’s about more than choice around abortion—if the right to choose can be taken away after five decades, what’s next?”

We spoke to leaders in the Amp community to learn what the reaction has been within agency doors, what the road ahead may look like and whether it is the ad industry's responsibility to speak up.

Supporting staff

Lauren Nutt Bello,

Ready Set Rocket

“As a leader I am horrified,” said Lauren Nutt Bello, president at Ready Set Rocket. “We're a women-led agency, and have a majority female team, and this has been an absolute punch to the gut. A group of nine people—whose decision doesn't reflect the views of the vast majority of Americans—erases 50 years of progress, and the ability for women to control their bodies and pave their own path.”

Responding to anticipated changes in reproductive healthcare laws in certain states in the U.S., Bello’s team at Ready Set Rocket quickly implemented a benefit to support employees across the country—40% of their team lives outside of the agency’s home base in New York—by providing travel reimbursements and leave for those who live in places without access to women's health care or abortions.

“It is a priority for RSR to offer our employees dispersed throughout the country consistent healthcare coverage, regardless of where they live,” said Bello. “We are committed to supporting the reproductive rights of women and people across the gender spectrum. Beginning in 2022, we provide up to $1,000 in travel expense reimbursement and up to two weeks leave for staff members seeking non-life-threatening medical care, including abortions, if care isn't available within 60 miles of where they live.”