Agency news you need to know this week

Saatchi & Saatchi creates new CMO role
Saatchi & Saatchi has hired Nicole Souza as its first chief marketing officer in the U.S. Souza will report to Chuck Maguy, chief operating officer at Saatchi & Saatchi U.S.
Souza previously served as CMO for Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch New York. While with Deutsch, Souza worked with Frito Lay, Lone Star Beer, Mars Chocolate, Mars Wrigley, Nationwide Insurance, Nestle Coffee, PepsiCo and Purina among others.
WPP has agreed to acquire Bower House Digital, a marketing technology services agency based in Australia. Bower House was founded in 2017 by Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn. Its team of about 80 people across Australia and the Asia Pacific region will join Ogilvy’s global network.
Bower House Digital designs, builds and deploys digital experiences for clients such as Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer, and specializes in Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions. The acquisition comes as the holding company continues to focus on mergers and acquisitions to build on its existing digital experience capabilities.
Elsewhere within WPP, VMLY&R is expanding its West Coast presence with a new office located on the holding company's campus in Playa Vista, California. This marks the agency's first official hub in the Los Angeles market. The office will house 60 employees and it will be run by Jennifer DaSilva, who takes the new role of executive director, VMLY&R West.
DaSilva will oversee the agency’s client engagement, delivery options and new business in the Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles offices, but will retain her post as president of WPP creative agency Berlin Cameron. She will be based in the LA area and work with Seattle-based Executive VP Eric Baumgartner. DaSilva will report to Eric Campbell, global president of VMLY&R. DeSilva has managed brands such as Coca-Cola, Heineken, Lexus and Capital One.
The new position follows a substantial run for VMLY&R, which has hired 150 new employees since 2019 and has seen revenue growth double. It also expanded its portfolio with work for brands such as Intel, Microsoft, Meta, T-Mobile, Lululemon, Mazda and Driscoll’s.
Advertising Week has been acquired by B2B events company Emerald Holding from Stillwell Partners.
The acquisition will allow Emerald to build upon its position in the B2B marketing sector. AW was founded in 2004 by Stillwell and holds events around the world. AW says it brings in around 100,000 attendees with 3,000 speakers participating in shows every year.
All employees at AW will join the team at Emerald. AW co-founder Lance Pillersdorf recently became CEO, succeeding fellow co-founder Matt Scheckner, who will move into the role of chairman. The pair will report to Hervé Sedky, president and CEO of Emerald.
Los Angeles-based strategy and creative agency Phenomenon has changed its name to Human Standard, which it says is meant to reflect the “the passion, talent and commitment of its people and their ingenuity and spirit to solve, create and achieve on behalf of clients.” Chief Brand Officer Tara Mellett was named president of the newly named shop.
As part of the renaming, Phenomenon’s Detroit-based growth marketing arm is being rebranded as Posthuman and will continue to be led by its founder, Shane Bliemaster, now president of Posthuman.
Human Standard focuses on strategy, branding and design but has evolved to offer other services such as advertising, content, growth marketing and more. The agency has created work for brands such as DC Entertainment, The Nature Conservancy, American Express and Stash Tea.
Organic has hired Danielle Aldrich, as senior VP of partnerships, a new position at the Omnicom Group agency. She will report to CEO Cathy Butler. Aldrich will lead business development while also building the Organic brand. Prior to coming to the agency, Aldrich worked at independent Circus Maximus and Stagwell Group's Crispin Porter Bogusky.
Ogilvy PR has named Rahul Titus as the first global head of influence. He will report to Ogilvy PR Global CEO Julianna Richter. Titus has worked with the agency’s influence team in the United Kingdom since 2017. In his new role, he will continue to help Ogilvy scale its capabilities across the agency’s global network.
Creative agency Laundry Service has hired Del Credle as head of strategy and media, a new position at the agency. He will report to agency head Jordan Fox. Credle will oversee strategy and paid media across all clients and be based out of the agency’s L.A. office. He joins after three years as head of strategy for IW Group.
Independent agency Marcus Thomas has acquired Cincinnati-based analytics firm ROInsights to bolster its data and analytics offerings. The acquisition was led by the agency’s Chief Operating Officer Scott Chapin. ROI is a 10-person company and will work with Marcus Thomas’ current analytics team and report to Co-Founders Nathan Bauer and Patrick Koman.
Newly created media content and production company SuperBloom House hired Adam Milano and Gregg Hirschorn as head of content development and head of content strategy, respectively. The two new hires will lead branded content for their clients. Milano has worked for Syco Entertainment, Sony Pictures and Live Nation and Hirschorn joins after a stint as group connections strategy director at 72andSunny.
Stagwell creative agency Yamamoto has restructured its creative department with four new promotions. Shawn Pals, formerly the agency’s group creative director, has been elevated to executive creative director; Vince Koci and Carrie Whalen, formerly associate creative directors, are both now creative directors; and Sarah Koster has been promoted to the role of design director.