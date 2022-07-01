Agency news you need to know this week

Souza previously served as CMO for Interpublic Group of Cos.' Deutsch New York. While with Deutsch, Souza worked with Frito Lay, Lone Star Beer, Mars Chocolate, Mars Wrigley, Nationwide Insurance, Nestle Coffee, PepsiCo and Purina among others.

WPP acquires technology agency

WPP has agreed to acquire Bower House Digital, a marketing technology services agency based in Australia. Bower House was founded in 2017 by Bryan Dobson and Meg Quinn. Its team of about 80 people across Australia and the Asia Pacific region will join Ogilvy’s global network.

Bower House Digital designs, builds and deploys digital experiences for clients such as Aesop, Bunnings, Bupa, Target and Myer, and specializes in Salesforce Marketing Cloud solutions. The acquisition comes as the holding company continues to focus on mergers and acquisitions to build on its existing digital experience capabilities.

VMLY&R expands West Coast presence

Elsewhere within WPP, VMLY&R is expanding its West Coast presence with a new office located on the holding company's campus in Playa Vista, California. This marks the agency's first official hub in the Los Angeles market. The office will house 60 employees and it will be run by Jennifer DaSilva, who takes the new role of executive director, VMLY&R West.