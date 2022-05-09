Agency News

Adam&Eve/DDB opens Berlin office following Deutsche Telekom win

The London agency has hired Jens Pfau of Jung von Matt/Alster to lead creative and BBDO's Philipp Schwartz on strategy
By Alexandra Jardine. Published on May 09, 2022.
Left to right: Jens Pfau, Chief Creative Officer Adam&Eve/DDB Berlin; Philipp Schwartz, Chief Strategy Officer Adam&Eve/DDB Berlin, Tammy Einav, Chief Executive Officer Adam&Eve/DDB, Richard Brim, Chief Creative Officer Adam&Eve/DDB

Credit: Adam&Eve/DDB

Omnicom's Adam&Eve/DDB is opening its second international office in Berlin after joining the roster of German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom. 

The creative agency headquartered in London will create work for Deutsche Telekom, one of Germany's biggest advertisers, for the German market plus other European markets such as Poland and Hungary. It will work closely with the DDB Hamburg team, which has already been responsible for the German market for 15 years.

Adam&Eve/DDB has recruited two executives from German agencies to oversee the office. Chief Creative Officer Jens Pfau joins from Jung Von Matt/Alster, where he was executive creative director and partner. Pfau, who will report to Richard Brim, global chief creative officer of Adam&Eve/DDB, has led award-winning work on brands such as Edeka, Vodafone, Mercedes Benz and Mini.

Pfau will work alongside Philipp Schwartz, who has been appointed as chief strategic officer. Most recently a freelance strategist, Schwartz is a former head of strategic planning at BBDO Group Germany and has also worked at GGH MullenLowe.

Deutsche Telekom's decision to work with Adam&Eve/DDB grew out of its relationship with DDB in Germany, said Brim.

"Over the years we've been brought in on different projects but it's been run out of the offices over there," Brim said. "We had an opportunity to do this and we want to open a true office, with them as a founding client. For the day-to-day things, we will lean on our comrades in Hamburg while we are size we are, but we want to do this properly. We want to get the best talent locally."

Dr. Christian Loefert, head of communications and sales marketing at Deutsche Telekom, said in a statement that "We have been working successfully with the DDB network in brand and market communications for many years. With Adam&Eve, the most renowned and most awarded agency in the DDB network, we will once again take our partnership to a new level. Creative excellence combined with international expertise tipped the scales in favor of Adam&Eve/Berlin."

The first work for Deutsche Telekom will launch soon, while more projects will break later in the year. "It is a giant in Germany," said Pfau of the brand, which has broadband and fixed-line telecoms as well as the T-Mobile mobile brand. "But we want to get the brand closer to the German people and make it the people's champion."

Meanwhile, Pfau and Schwartz will hire a local team, starting with around 20 members, Pfau said, and will seek further clients as it recruits "the best talent" from the German market. It has secured an office in the vibrant Kreuzberg district of Berlin.

"It's almost an honor that a brand like Adam&Eve is entering the German market and we are confident that it will attract a lot of people," Schwartz said. "There is a great war for talent here and one of our great tasks will be getting people back into advertising. But I have already been contacted by lots of people saying, this is advertising on a different level."

The Berlin office launch comes as Adam&Eve is "turbocharging" its U.S. office in New York under the leadership of its Joint Chief Executive Officer Mat Goff, who relocated there this month from London. That follows several new business wins, including JetBlue, Peloton and Miller High Life.

 

Alexandra Jardine is U.K. Editor at Ad Age. Based in London, she has written for Ad Age since 2011 prior to which she worked on U.K. marketing and advertising titles for more than a decade, including as news editor for Haymarket weekly title "Marketing" and freelancer for Campaign, Media Week and The Guardian.

 

