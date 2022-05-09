Adam&Eve/DDB opens Berlin office following Deutsche Telekom win

Omnicom's Adam&Eve/DDB is opening its second international office in Berlin after joining the roster of German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom.

The creative agency headquartered in London will create work for Deutsche Telekom, one of Germany's biggest advertisers, for the German market plus other European markets such as Poland and Hungary. It will work closely with the DDB Hamburg team, which has already been responsible for the German market for 15 years.

Adam&Eve/DDB has recruited two executives from German agencies to oversee the office. Chief Creative Officer Jens Pfau joins from Jung Von Matt/Alster, where he was executive creative director and partner. Pfau, who will report to Richard Brim, global chief creative officer of Adam&Eve/DDB, has led award-winning work on brands such as Edeka, Vodafone, Mercedes Benz and Mini.

Pfau will work alongside Philipp Schwartz, who has been appointed as chief strategic officer. Most recently a freelance strategist, Schwartz is a former head of strategic planning at BBDO Group Germany and has also worked at GGH MullenLowe.